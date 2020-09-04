Global Gene Therapy Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 6.42 billion in 2024, Witnessing Growth at a CAGR of 19.29% Over 2020-2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gene Therapy Market (by Cell Type, Vector Type, Application, End-User & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gene therapy market is expected to reach US$ 6.42 billion in 2024, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 19.29%, over the period 2020-2024. Growth in the gene therapy market has accrued due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, expanding urbanization, growth of gene therapy clinical trials and upsurge in economic growth. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like rapid adoption of personalized medicine, growing occurrence of genetic disorders, advancements in gene therapy and increasing R&D funding. The growth of the market would be challenged by side effects of gene therapy and ethical and safety concerns and high cost of the treatment.

The global gene therapy market has been segmented on the basis of cell type, vector type, application, end-user and region. Depending on the cell type, the market can be bifurcated into somatic cell gene therapy and germ cell gene therapy. According to the vector type, the global gene therapy market can be categorized into retrovirus & gammaretrovirus, adeno-associated viruses (AAV), lentivirus, adenovirus, modified herpes simplex virus and non-viral plasmid vector. Whereas, on the basis of application, the market can be split into oncological disorders, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, rare diseases and others. Further, in terms of end-user, the global gene therapy market can broadly be segmented into hospitals, specialty treatment centers and other end-users.

The fastest-growing regional market is North America due to the rising incidence of cancer and other target diseases, increasing favorable reimbursement scenario in the region and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. Further, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 is causing an adverse disruption on the overall economy and society, affecting the rate of gene therapy procedures and clinical trials, which is expected to negatively impact the growth of the global gene therapy market during the forecasted period.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global gene therapy market segmented on the basis of cell type, vector type, application, end-user and region.

The major regional and country markets ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) have been analyzed.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Roche Holding AG, Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Celgene Corporation) and Gilead Sciences, Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Gene Therapy Manufacturers

End Users (Hospitals, Specialty Treatment Centers & Others)

Research Institutes and Organizations

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Diseases Treated by Gene Therapy

1.3 Process of Gene Therapy

1.4 Types of Gene Therapy

1.5 Application Areas for Gene Therapy

1.6 Gene Therapy Techniques

1.7 Advantages & Disadvantages of Gene Therapy

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Economic Impact

2.2 Decline in Global GDP

2.3 Decline in Industrial Production

2.4 Impact on Gene Therapy

2.5 Impact on Clinical Trials of Gene Therapy

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Gene Therapy Market by Value

3.2 Global Gene Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Gene Therapy Market by Cell Type

3.4 Global Gene Therapy Market by Vector Type

3.5 Global Gene Therapy Market by Application

3.6 Global Gene Therapy Market by End-User

3.7 Global Gene Therapy Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.4 RoW

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.2 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.3 Expanding Urbanization

5.1.4 Growth of Gene Therapy Clinical Trials

5.1.5 Upsurge in Economic Growth

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Rapid Adoption of Personalized Medicines

5.2.2 Growing Occurrence of Genetic Disorders

5.2.3 Advancements in Gene Therapy

5.2.4 Increasing R&D Funding

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Side Effects of Gene Therapy

5.3.2 Ethical and Safety Concerns

5.3.3 High Cost of Treatment

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

7. Company Profiles

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Celgene Corporation)

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Roche Holding AG

