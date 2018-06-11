Global Gene Therapy Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023

The global gene therapy market was valued at $584 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $4,402 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 33.3% from 2017 to 2023

Gene therapy is a technique that involves the delivery of nucleic acid polymers into a patients cells as a drug to treat diseases. It fixes a genetic problem at its source. The process involves modifying the protein either to change the genetic expression or to correct a mutation. The emergence of this technology meets the rise in needs for better diagnostics and targeted therapy tools.

For instance, genetic engineering can be used to modify physical appearance, metabolism, physical capabilities, and mental abilities such as memory and intelligence. In addition, it is also used for infertility treatment. Gene therapy offers a ray of hope for patients, who either have no treatment options or show no benefits with drugs currently available. The ongoing success has strongly supported upcoming researches and has carved ways for enhancement of gene therapy.



The gene therapy market is a widely expanding field in the pharmaceutical industry with new opportunities. This has piqued the interests of venture capitalists to explore this market and its commercial potential. Major factors that drive the growth of this market include high demands for DNA vaccines to treat genetic diseases, targeted drug delivery, and high incidence of genetic disorders. However, the stringent regulatory approval process for gene therapy and the high costs of gene therapy drugs are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Market dynamics



Drivers

High investment for R&D activities pertaining to gene therapy

Increase in prevalence of cancer

Growth in awareness regarding gene therapy

Restraints

High cost associated with gene therapies

Unwanted immune responses

Opportunity

Untapped potential for emerging markets

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Vector Type

Viral vector

Retroviruses

Lentiviruses

Adenoviruses

Adeno Associated Virus

Herpes Simplex Virus

Poxvirus

Vaccinia Virus

Others

Non-viral vector

Naked/Plasmid Vectors

Gene Gun

Electroporation

Lipofection

Others

By Gene Type

Antigen

Cytokine

Tumor Suppressor

Suicide

Deficiency

Growth factors

Receptors

Others

By Application

Oncological Disorders

Rare Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Infectious disease

Other Diseases

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Novartis

Kite Pharma, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Bluebird bio Inc.

Genethon

Transgene SA

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Oxford BioMedica

NewLink Genetics Corp.

