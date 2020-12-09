Global Gene Therapy Market Report 2020: COVID-19 Causes Gene Therapy Market to Buckle & Collapse

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Therapy - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a Major Setback to the Healthcare System, Non-COVID-19 Care Delivery Bears the Brunt of the Pandemic. Gene Therapy Market Slumps by -13.6%



The global market for Gene Therapy is expected to decline by -13.6% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover and grow to reach US$3.3 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 19.5% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.



Governments worldwide are focusing all healthcare resources on fighting the global pandemic. Billions of dollars have poured into researching COVID-19 drugs, therapies and vaccines. Over US$8 billion globally excluding the U.S. has been pledged only for vaccine development. The U.S. has independently pumped billions of dollars into COVID-19 research and response. The massive reallocation of funds and reprioritization of efforts has left a glaring gap in other sectors of healthcare.



Gene therapy which holds promise for treating cancer, cystic fibrosis, heart disease, diabetes, hemophilia & AIDS, is slumping due to lack of research funds & reduced footfall of patients seeking treatment. Given the complex and fragile manufacturing and delivery system along with funding models of the industry, COVID-19 has emerged as a black swan event. Various players still find it challenging to ensure timely delivery of gene therapy to patients and clinical sites.



There are concerns regarding administration of cell and gene therapies. The chances of virus transmission, mainly to people in the high-risk group, coerced hospitals to delay or cancel appointments. In addition, travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders discouraged patients from visiting to treatment centers. Treatments intended to be delivered into ICUs are being impacted by bed reservations made for patients with COVID-19 infection.



R&D and preclinical activities are also affected by supply shortages as a result of strong demand for consumables like reagents and PPE from COVID-19 laboratories. The clinical development segment suffered the most due to concerns regarding recruitment of patients and suspension of trial enrollments for protecting participants from the risk of infection. These issues are delaying activation of new sites, prompting players to postpone new clinical trials.



However, the intensity of disruptions for cell and gene therapy trials was less in comparison to the pharmaceutical industry due to association of the former with rare and serious medical conditions, enabling participants to continue trials. While companies targeting paediatric diseases suspended trials, others dealing with oncology maintained the pace. COVID-19 has also impacted patient assessment and has made it difficult for companies to perform follow-up evaluations for trial participants. These issues are attributed to confluence of various factors like travel ban, withdrawal of several services from healthcare sites and the risk of virus transmission.



In addition, these disruptions are anticipated to threaten existence of certain cell and gene therapy companies, particularly small-scale biotech players that are in pre-commercial phase and rely on external funding. As governments, stakeholders, pharmaceutical companies and venture capitalists invest in these players on the basis of research milestones, pipeline progress and data readouts, ability of these companies to secure future funding will also be affected.



In the post COVID-19 period, growth will be led by therapy indications in the field of oncology. Gene therapies hold promise to improve the condition of patients where traditional cancer treatments such as radiation and chemotherapy are not effective. Blood and lymphatic cancers hold huge potential as gene therapies can manipulate the genetic information to target the cancerous proteins, thereby enabling the body to fight against the cancers. Oncology will remain the key area of focus for gene therapy applications. Cancer therapies represent the leading category, as is gauged through robust rise in the number of molecules being tested across numerous clinical trials.



Novartis which recently bagged the U.S. FDA approval for Kymriah, a gene therapy designed for the treatment of hematological cancer, is seeking to gain commercial approval in established and emerging countries. Similarly, Kite Pharma, the developer of YESCARTA, the first CAR T-cell therapy approved for certain types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in adults, has formed a separate team to provide end-to-end support for its Yescarta customers including hospitals and clinics. Such efforts by developers would augment the use case of gene therapies in treatment of large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), the high potential cancer treatment verticals.



More developmental focus will also be shed on monogenic rare diseases which have clearer genomic targets and the unmet need in smaller patient populations. Majority gene therapies so far have come to market through accelerated review pathways of regulatory authorities. In the year 2018 alone, over 150 applications for investigational new drugs for gene therapies were filed.



In the coming years, there will be significant improvement in the number of approvals for new gene therapies. The growth is anticipated to emerge from different modalities including RNAi, ASOs and CRISPR gene editing based therapeutics which offer long term opportunities for growth. These technologies are generating much excitement for investors.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

American Gene Technologies Inc.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Benitec BioPharma

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc.

Brammer Bio

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celgene Corporation

Cellectis

CELLforCURE

CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH

Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA

CSL Behring

Gensight Biologics S.A.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Human Stem Cells Institute PJSC (HSCI)

Juno Therapeutics, Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Novartis International AG

Novasep Holding SAS

Orchard Therapeutics Ltd.

Oxford Biomedica plc

REGENXBIO, Inc.

Sanofi Genzyme

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech Co., Ltd.

Shire PLC

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group

Transgene SA

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc.

uniQure NV

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Gene Therapy

Classification of Gene Therapies

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Causes Gene Therapy Market to Buckle & Collapse

COVID-19 Impact on Different Aspects of Gene Therapy

Manufacturing & Delivery

Research & Clinical Development

Commercial Operations & Access

Managing Derailed Operations

Focus on Clinical Development Programs

Targeting Manufacturing & Delivery Strategies

Securing Supplies

Remote Working

Gene Therapy Set to Witness Rapid Growth Post COVID-19

By Vector Type

VIRAL VECTORS ACCOUNT FOR A MAJOR SHARE OF THE MARKET

Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors

Lentivirus

NON-VIRAL VECTORS TO WITNESS FASTER GROWTH

US and Europe Dominate the Gene Therapy Market

Oncology Represents the Largest Indication for Gene Therapy

Market Outlook

WORLD BRANDS

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Availability of Novel Therapies Drive Market Growth

Select Approved Gene Therapy Products

Adeno-associated Virus Vectors - A Leading Platform for Gene Therapy

Lentiviral Vectors Witness Increased Interest

Rising Cancer Incidence Worldwide Spurs Demand for Gene Therapy

Compelling Level of Technology & Innovation to Ignite Gene Therapy

Promising Gene Therapy Innovations for Treatment of Inherited Retinal Diseases

Gene Therapy Pivots M&A Activity in Dynamic Domain of Genomic Medicine

M&As Rampant in Gene Therapy Space

Gene Therapy Deals: 2018 and 2019

Emphasis on Formulating Robust Regulatory Framework

Strong Gene Therapy Pipeline

Gene Therapy: Phase III Clinical Trials

OHSU Implements First-Ever LCA10 Gene Therapy Clinical Trial with CRISPR

Growing Funding for Gene Therapy Research

Market Issues & Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



