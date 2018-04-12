Global Genetic Testing Market Report 2017-2020 - Pharmacogenomics Drives Further Growth

The report forecasts the market size out to 2020. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.



The role of genetics in health and disease is just now being understood. This new knowledge, combined with lower pricing is driving the Genetic Testing industry to record growth. New drugs may only work for people with a certain genetic makeup, and this too is driving the Genetic Testing Industry. The traditional genetic testing market is growing in volume and growing in the breadth of tests creating new life for the industry.



Predictive Diagnostics? Pharmacogenomic Testing? Direct to Consumer? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five.

Market Trends



Factors Driving Growth

Genetic Discovery Creates New Diagnostic Markets

Aging Population a Boon for Diagnostics

Pharmacogenomics Drives Further Growth

Point of Care Testing Can Increase Demand

Fertility Practice

Direct to Consumer

Factors Limiting Growth

Increased Competition Lowers Price

Lower Costs

Testing Usage Analysis Curtailing Growth

Wellness Has a Downside

Companies Mentioned



23andMe

AI

Abbott

AncestryDNA

Assurex Health

AstraZeneca

Athletigen

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Capni

Centogene

Dante Labs

Edico Genome

Essentialis

Eurofins

GHO Capital

GeneInsight

Genesis Genetics

Helix

Human Longevity, Inc.

IBM Watson

Illumina

Invitae

Konica Minolta

MDxHealth

Optra Health

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

PacBridge Capital

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Sedia Biosciences

Tele-genetic

Veritas Genetics

WGS

miRagen Therapeutics

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 Genetic Testing Definition In This Report

1.2 The Genomics Revolution

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective



2. Market Overview

2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles

2.2 Genetic Tests - Types, Examples and Discussion

2.3 Industry Structure

2.4 Profiles of Key Companies

2.5 Market Shares of Key Genetics Players - Analysis



3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.2 Factors Limiting Growth

3.3 Instrumentation and Automation

3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development



4. Genetic Testing Recent Developments

4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

4.2 Future goal in UK is for every cancer patient to have his or her whole genome sequenced

4.3 Human Longevity Launches Whole Genome Product, MassMutual Partnerships

4.4 Influence of Whole Genome Sequencing growing

4.5 Rady Children's and Edico Genome Extend WGS Collaboration

4.6 $1500 to sequence newborns in China

4.8 Eurofins Acquiring PerkinElmer's NTD Laboratory Services Business

4.9 GeneInsight Acquisition Boosts Sunquest's Clinical Genetics IT Platform

4.10 AstraZeneca taps gene pioneer Venter for huge drug-hunting sweep

4.11 The Cooper Companies' Women's Health Care Unit Acquires Genesis Genetics

4.12 Research Validates Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis for Aneuploidy (PGD-A)

4.13 New Investments in Ancestry.com to Boost DNA Business

4.14 GHO Capital Announces Acquisition of DNA Diagnostics Center

4.15 Scientists discover new nanoparticle, dubbed exomeres, released by tumors

4.16 New DNA tests look for 190 diseases in newborn's genetic code

4.17 Cordlife, PlumCare Partner to Offer Genetic Testing Services in Asia

4.18 New genetic risk score could help guide screening decisions for prostate cancer

4.19 Tele-genetics pilot makes genetic counseling accessible

4.20 Digital Genetic Assistant OptraGURU Launches Today From Optra Health

4.21 PacBridge Capital Partners Invests C$12M in Contextual Genomics

4.22 MDxHealth 2017 Revenues Rise 35 Percent on Prostate Cancer Tests

4.23 From DNA To Disease: A Diagnosis Made In Under A Day

4.24 A New Tool Uses CRISPR to Uncover Genetic Mutations

4.25 Sophia Genetics Gains CE-IVD Mark for Leukemia Assay



5. Country Market Sizes - North America



6. Country Markets - Europe



7. Country Markets - Asia Pacific



8. Country Markets - Latin America, Africa & The Middle East



9. Global Market Summary



10. The Future of Genetic Testing



