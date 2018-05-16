Global Genomic Biomarkers Market, 2016-2022 - Rising Need for Genomic Biomarker Based Personalized Medicines

DUBLIN, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Genomic Biomarkers Market by Indication and End User : Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers forecast and analysis for the genomic biomarkers market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2014 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the genomic biomarkers market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the genomic biomarkers market on a global as well as regional level.
The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations joint ventures, research development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basis.
The study provides a decisive view on the genomic biomarkers market by segmenting the market based on the indication, end user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Based on the indication, genomic biomarkers market has been segmented into oncology, cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases and others. Oncology segment holds a maximum share of global genomic biomarkers market.
The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including the U.S. Canada, Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil. This segmentation includes demand for genomic biomarkers based on individual segment and applications in all the regions and countries.
The report also includes detailed profiles of end players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche Diagnostics, Myriad Genetics, QIAGEN, Bio-Rad Laboratories, US Biomarkers Inc., Almac Group and Epigenomics AG among others.
Market Dynamics
Market drivers
- Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, neurological disorders across the globe
- Rising need for genomic biomarker based personalized medicines
Market restraints
- Stringent government regulations
Opportunities
- Increasing adoption of personalized medicines
This report segments the global genomic biomarkers market as follows:
Global Genomic Biomarkers Market: By Indication
- Oncology
- Cardiovascular diseases
- Neurological diseases
- Others
Global Genomic Biomarkers Market: By End User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Research Laboratories
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Genomic Biomarkers Market Dynamics
4. Global Genomic Biomarkers Market Competitive Landscape
5. Global Genomic Biomarkers Market Indication Segment Analysis
6. Global Genomic Biomarkers Market End User Segment Analysis
7. Global Genomic biomarkers Market Regional Segment Analysis
8. Company Profiles
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Roche Diagnostics
- Myriad Genetics
- QIAGEN
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- US Biomarkers Inc.
- Almac Group
- Epigenomics AG
