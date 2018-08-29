Global Genomics Market 2018-2022 - National Initiatives Across the Globe Spurring Molecular Research Activities

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Genomics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Genomics Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.66% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Genomics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of genomic products, including instruments and consumables, and services across the globe.

One trend affecting this market is the increasing popularity of personalized medicine. Personalized medicine is modifying medical treatment because it is based on the individual characteristics of each patient.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rise in production of vaccines. Vaccines are beneficial for the prevention of several infectious diseases such as diphtheria, hepatitis B, and measles. The growing importance of vaccination is driving the growth of the market across the globe.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the lack of skilled professionals. From genome aberration diagnostic to precision drug development and technology operations, companies are struggling to find qualified and skilled professionals to enhance their operations.

Key vendors

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danahar

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

General Electric

Illumina

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



Increasing popularity of personalized medicine



Technological advancement in genome sequencing



Rise in collaborations



National initiatives across the globe spurring molecular research activities







