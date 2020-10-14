Global Geographic Information Systems Markets, 2018-2019 & 2020-2028: Focus on Government, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Engineering & Business Services, Telecommunications

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geographic Information Systems Market By Component, By End-Use - Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2020 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

GIS enables organizations and entities to quickly assess and compare various geographical locations based on specific natural features such as temperature, altitude, seismic activities, and availability of resources among others. In addition, the GIS data can contain numerous parameters such as population, infrastructure, and demographics pertaining to any specific location. Thereby, the usage of GIS offers numerous benefits for government bodies and organizations to maintain categorized databases of various locations. The GIS market comprises various components such as hardware, software, data, and services provided by various participants in the geographic information ecosystem.



Geographic information systems (GIS) have proved immensely helpful for various government bodies in the planning and commissioning of numerous infrastructure projects. In addition, numerous businesses have realized the potential of using geographic information systems (GIS) for various purposes. One of the supply-side drivers of the growth in the geographic information systems (GIS) market includes technological advancements in 3D mapping.



The latest systems are capable of delivering deeper geospatial data with a higher degree of accuracy. With the use of aerial unmanned vehicles (AUVs), precise satellite positioning with global navigation satellite system (GNSS), and light detection and ranging (LiDAR), GIS are able to capture and store precise geographical data enabling enhanced data manipulation and presentation. Thereby, the geographic information systems (GIS) have gained immense popularity and higher adoption in recent years.



In 2019, the services segment led to the overall geographic information systems (GIS) market in terms of revenue. Various implementation and consultation services contributed to the higher revenues generated in this segment. Due to the increasing adoption of geographic information systems (GIS) across the world, the services segment is expected to witness increasing growth during the forecast period. With the growing demand for geospatial data from various organizations, the data segment is expected to witness sustained growth during the forecast period.



Technological advancements and reducing costs of the various equipment required to capture geospatial are expected to lower the overall revenue generated in the hardware segment during the forecast period. However, this segment is expected to witness nominal growth due to replacements and repairing services associated with hardware. Thereby, the overall geographic information systems (GIS) market is expected to witness a shift towards the services and data segment by the end of 2028.



In 2019, North America led the overall geographic information systems (GIS) market across the world. The segment contributed to more than one-third of the total revenue generated globally in 2019. Technological advancements in imagery and scanning technologies have opened up new avenues for the geographic information systems (GIS) market in the developed countries. In addition, the presence of numerous providers of geographic information systems (GIS) in the U.S. has resulted in the higher adoption of the systems in the North American region.



Europe and the Asia Pacific followed the North America region in the global geographic information systems (GIS) market in terms of revenue. With rising security threats and constantly changing demographics in the overall European region, various government bodies have been making use of geospatial data to ensure public safety.



The economic growth in developing countries in the Asia Pacific region also offers immense growth opportunities for various service providers. With strong demand for geographic information systems (GIS) from various regions across the world, the overall market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



