Global Geosynthetics Market: Trends, Share, Size, Growth & Opportunity (2019-2024)

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geosynthetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global geosynthetics market reached a value of US$ 13.2 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 22.1 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 9% during 2019-2024.

The increasing number of construction activities across the globe, especially in developing nations, is the key factor driving the growth of the market. This, coupled with the growing usage of green roof and walls for the prevention of soil erosion and better management of the water drainage system, is contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, geosynthetics are widely employed in the transportation industry, wherein they provide stability and strength to the underlying soil in railway tracks and roadways. Additionally, the widespread adoption of geomembranes in the wastewater management process due to their excellent chemical resistance is further catalyzing the growth of the market. Moreover, there has been a consistent increase in the demand from various industries to process and safely dump hazardous industrial waste.

Along with this, the implementation of favorable government policies and growing research and development (R&D) activities, which enable manufacturers to maintain the production standards and control environmental pollution are also projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Fiberweb, GEO Synthetics LLC, Agru America Inc., Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, Belton Industries, Polymer Group, HUESKER inc, Carthage Mills, Thrace Group, Hanes Geo Components, Tenax Group, GSE Environmental, Swicofil AG, Owens Corning, Low & Bonar, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global geosynthetics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global geosynthetics industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global geosynthetics industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global geosynthetics industry?

What is the structure of the global geosynthetics industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global geosynthetics industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Geosynthetics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Material

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Geotextiles

6.2 Geomembranes

6.3 Geogrids

6.4 Geonets

6.5 Geosynthetic Clay Liner (GCL)

6.6 Pre-Fabricated Vertical Drains (PVD)

6.7 Others



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Woven

7.2 Non-Woven

7.3 Knitted

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Material

8.1 Polypropylene

8.2 Polyester

8.3 Polyethylene

8.4 Polyvinyl Chloride

8.5 Synthetic Rubber

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Road Construction and Pavement Repair

9.2 Railroads

9.3 Drainage Systems

9.4 Soil Reinforcement and Erosion

9.5 Water and Waste Management

9.6 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia Pacific

10.2 Europe

10.3 North America

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Fiberweb

15.3.2 GEO Synthetics LLC

15.3.3 Agru America Inc.

15.3.4 Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

15.3.5 Belton Industries

15.3.6 Polymer Group

15.3.7 HUESKER Inc.

15.3.8 Carthage Mills

15.3.9 Thrace Group

15.3.10 Hanes Geo Components

15.3.11 Tenax Group

15.3.12 GSE Environmental

15.3.13 Swicofil AG

15.3.14 Owens Corning

15.3.15 Low & Bonar



