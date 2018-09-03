Global G.fast Chipset Market 2018-2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Gfast Chipset







Gfast is a digital subscriber line (DSL) protocol standard whose specifications has been published as ITU-T G.9700 and ITU-T G.9701. It is developed for local loops shorter than 500m, with performance targets ranging from 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps, depending upon the loop length. A Gfast chipset incorporates this standard into CPE and DPU devices. CPE devices are placed at the customer premises and DPU devices are placed at the distribution point of carrier network.







Technavio's analysts forecast the global Gfast chipset market to post a CAGR of 114.61% during the period 2018-2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Gfast chipset market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of barley in various end user sectors including residential and enterprise/commercial.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, Global Gfast Chipset Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• Broadcom



• Intel



• Metanoia Communications



• Sckipio Technologies







Market driver



• Extensive deployment of coper cabling



Market challenge



• Growth of the VDSL market



Market trend



• Development of next-generation telecommunication standards



Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?







