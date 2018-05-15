Global GFRG (Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum) Market 2018-2023

The GFRG market is projected to reach USD 3.44 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2018 and 2023

The growth of the GFRG market can be attributed to the increasing use of GFRG in construction activities, owing to their exceptional properties, such as aesthetic appeal, sound absorption, fire resistance, moisture resistance, and rapid construction.

The GFRG market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the GFRG market has been classified into Type X, Type C, and others. The Type X segment of the GFRG market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. Type X is the most commonly used material for the manufacturing of GFRG, owing to its easy availability, good temperature resistance, and low cost. The growth of the Type X segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of Type X gypsum board in several construction projects, owing to their properties such as high strength, good temperature resistance, and rapid construction.

Based on application, the GFRG market has been classified into interior and exterior. The interior segment is expected to lead the GFRG market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. The growth of the interior segment can be attributed to the ability of GFRG to be used as loadbearing walls, partition walls, and others, which are economical. They are used in both residential and non-residential buildings.

Based on end user, the GFRG market has been segmented into residential and non-residential. The non-residential end user segment is projected to lead the GFRG market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. The growth of the non-residential end user segment can be attributed to the increased use of GFRG in non-residential buildings, such as offices, institutes, hospitals, gymnasiums, cinema theatres, museums, and auditoriums.

Europe is the largest market for GFRG, in terms of value and volume. The growth of the GFRG market in Europe can be attributed to the presence of leading GFRG manufacturers, such as Knauf Danoline (Denmark), Gillespie (UK), and the growth of the building & construction industry in the region. The GFRG market in MEA is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023, in terms of volume and value, owing to the increase in the number of construction activities in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the GFRG Market

4.2 GFRG Market, By Type

4.3 GFRG, By End USE and Region

4.4 GFRG Market, By Application

4.5 GFRG Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High-Quality Material and Rapid Construction

5.2.1.2 Increase in Number of Construction Projects in Developed and Developing Economies

5.2.1.3 Need for Eco-Friendly and Cost-Effective Construction Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Very Less Manufacturing Plants in the Developing Countries

5.2.2.2 Difficulty in Transportation and Building High-Rise Buildings

5.2.2.3 Uncertainty in the Global Political Scenario

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Requirement in Natural Calamity Zones and Geographies Vulnerable to Political Unrest

5.2.3.2 Government Regulations on Building Products in Developing Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About the Benefits and Unavailability of GFRG/Grg

5.2.4.2 Developing GFRG Manufacturing Plants in APAC and the MEA

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

6.3 Per Capita GDP vs. Per Capita GFRG Demand

6.4 Trends and Forecast of the Construction Industry



7 GFRG Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Type X

7.3 Type C

7.4 Others



8 GFRG Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Interior

8.2.1 Wall

8.2.2 Ceiling & Floor

8.2.3 Column & Light Cover

8.3 Exterior

8.3.1 Wall

8.3.2 Cladding



9 GFRG Market, By End USE

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Non-Residential Construction

9.2.1 Institutions

9.2.2 Hospitals

9.2.3 Offices

9.2.4 Airports

9.2.5 Others

9.3 Residential Construction



10 GFRG Market, By Region



11 Company Profiles



Certainteed (Subsidiary of Saint-Gobain)

Saint-Gobain Gyproc

Continental Building Products

USG Corporation

Knauf Danoline A/S

Georgia -Pacific

-Pacific National Gypsum Company

Yingchuang Building Technique Co. Ltd.

FACT - RCF Building Products Ltd.

American Gypsum

Formglas Products Ltd

Gillespie

Shanghai Chuncui Decoration Material Co., Ltd.

Stromberg Architectural

Rapidwall

Plasterceil Industries Pte Ltd

Chiyoda UTE Co., Ltd.

Owens Corning

Horizons Industrial Development Co. L.L.C.

Intexforms, Inc.

Fibrex

Gc Products, Inc.

