Global GIS Market In Telecom Sector 2018-2022: Growth of Enterprise GIS Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global GIS Market In Telecom Sector 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global GIS market in telecom sector to grow at a CAGR of 11.21% during the period 2018-2022.
Global GIS Market In Telecom Sector 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of enterprise GIS. With continuous digitization and increasing internet penetration across the globe, telecom companies are adopting the GIS market analysis to offer a wide range of services for increasing their customer reach.
One trend in the market is use of GIS and big data. The growing use of GIS data coupled with big data analytics is gaining traction in the market. Various end-user segments are using GIS tools for Hadoop by Esri, a GIS provider to study the impact of driver carpooling as it aids in visualization and the analysis of maps.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is open-source GIS software increasing market competition. The inflated cost of GIS software has led to the increased demand for open-source GIS software, especially in emerging countries such as China and India.
Key vendors
- Autodesk
- Esri
- Hexagon
- Maxar Technologies
- Pitney Bowes
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Software
- Data
- Services
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Use of GIS and big data
- Development of indigenous mapping systems
- Increased use of GIS for business processes
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7r4rnt/global_gis_market?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-gis-market-in-telecom-sector-2018-2022-growth-of-enterprise-gis-driving-market-growth-300646476.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article