Global GIS Market In Telecom Sector 2018-2022: Growth of Enterprise GIS Driving Market Growth

Global GIS Market In Telecom Sector 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of enterprise GIS. With continuous digitization and increasing internet penetration across the globe, telecom companies are adopting the GIS market analysis to offer a wide range of services for increasing their customer reach.



One trend in the market is use of GIS and big data. The growing use of GIS data coupled with big data analytics is gaining traction in the market. Various end-user segments are using GIS tools for Hadoop by Esri, a GIS provider to study the impact of driver carpooling as it aids in visualization and the analysis of maps.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is open-source GIS software increasing market competition. The inflated cost of GIS software has led to the increased demand for open-source GIS software, especially in emerging countries such as China and India.



Key vendors

Autodesk

Esri

Hexagon

Maxar Technologies

Pitney Bowes

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Software

Data

Services

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Use of GIS and big data

Development of indigenous mapping systems

Increased use of GIS for business processes

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7r4rnt/global_gis_market?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-gis-market-in-telecom-sector-2018-2022-growth-of-enterprise-gis-driving-market-growth-300646476.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

