Global Glass Curtain Wall Market to Reach $97.2 Billion by 2027

The global market for Glass Curtain Wall estimated at US$52.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$97.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the period 2020-2027.

Unitized, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$62.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Stick segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR



The Glass Curtain Wall market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors Featured:

Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Arconic

Asahi Glass

Avic Sanxin Co., Ltd

Central Glass

China Glass Holdings Limited

Guardian Industries

Heroal

Kalwall Corporation

Nippon Sheet Glass

Saint-Gobain

Schott AG

Vitro

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Yuanda China Holdings Limited



