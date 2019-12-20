Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market Study, 2019-2024 - Increasing Prevalence of Oncological Diseases, Increasing R&D Activities
Dec 20, 2019, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2019-2024.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
Increasing prevalence of oncological diseases and a growing geriatric population across the globe are among the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the development of advanced treatment methods that counter the resistive properties of glioma stem cells is also positively influencing the market growth.
Additionally, increasing research and development (R&D) activities in molecular biotechnology and gene therapy for cancer and related diseases have facilitated the development of various biological drugs. These drugs assist in diminishing the side-effects of the existing treatment methods, thus creating broader acceptance amongst patients.
Moreover, initiatives undertaken by several governments across the globe to improve healthcare infrastructure, along with the rising awareness of the availability of various therapies, are further expected to create a positive outlook for the market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Drug Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Route of Administration
5.5 Market Breakup by Type of Molecule
5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Drug Type
6.1 Temozolomide
6.2 Bevacizumab
6.3 Carmustine
6.4 Radiosensitizers
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Route of Administration
7.1 Oral
7.2 Parenteral
8 Market Breakup by Type of Molecule
8.1 Small Molecule
8.2 Biologics
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Hospital
9.2 Pharmacies
9.3 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia-Pacific
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
15.3.2 Celldex Therapeutics
15.3.3 Pfizer
15.3.4 F.Hoffmann La Roche
15.3.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb
15.3.6 Teva Pharmaceuticals
15.3.7 Exelixis
15.3.8 Angiochem
15.3.9 Arbor Pharmaceuticals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qypo2i
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article