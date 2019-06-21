Global Glycofurol (CAS 31692-85-0) Market Report 2019: Focus on Applications, Manufacturing Methods, Patents, Prices, End-Users

DUBLIN, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glycofurol (CAS 31692-85-0) Market Research Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Global Report 2019 is a result of industry experts' diligent work on Researching the world market of Glycofurol. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market (trends and prospects), identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.

The Glycofurol global market Report 2019 key points:

  • Glycofurol description, its application areas and related patterns
  • Glycofurol market situation
  • Glycofurol manufacturers and distributors
  • Glycofurol prices (by region and provided by market players)
  • Glycofurol end-uses breakdown
  • Glycofurol downstream industries trends

Key Topics Covered:

1. GLYCOFUROL GENERAL INFORMATION
1.1. General information, synonyms
1.2. Composition, chemical structure
1.3. Safety information
1.4. Hazards identification
1.5. Handling and storage
1.6. Toxicological & ecological information
1.7. Transport information

2. GLYCOFUROL APPLICATION

3. GLYCOFUROL MANUFACTURING METHODS

4. GLYCOFUROL PATENTS

5. GLYCOFUROL MARKET WORLDWIDE
5.1. General Glycofurol market situation, trends
5.2. Manufacturers of Glycofurol

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America

5.3. Suppliers of Glycofurol

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America

5.4. Product market forecast

6. GLYCOFUROL MARKET PRICES

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America

7. GLYCOFUROL END-USE SECTOR

