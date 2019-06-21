Global Glycofurol (CAS 31692-85-0) Market Report 2019: Focus on Applications, Manufacturing Methods, Patents, Prices, End-Users
Jun 21, 2019, 05:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glycofurol (CAS 31692-85-0) Market Research Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Global Report 2019 is a result of industry experts' diligent work on Researching the world market of Glycofurol. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market (trends and prospects), identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.
The Glycofurol global market Report 2019 key points:
- Glycofurol description, its application areas and related patterns
- Glycofurol market situation
- Glycofurol manufacturers and distributors
- Glycofurol prices (by region and provided by market players)
- Glycofurol end-uses breakdown
- Glycofurol downstream industries trends
Key Topics Covered:
1. GLYCOFUROL GENERAL INFORMATION
1.1. General information, synonyms
1.2. Composition, chemical structure
1.3. Safety information
1.4. Hazards identification
1.5. Handling and storage
1.6. Toxicological & ecological information
1.7. Transport information
2. GLYCOFUROL APPLICATION
3. GLYCOFUROL MANUFACTURING METHODS
4. GLYCOFUROL PATENTS
5. GLYCOFUROL MARKET WORLDWIDE
5.1. General Glycofurol market situation, trends
5.2. Manufacturers of Glycofurol
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
5.3. Suppliers of Glycofurol
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
5.4. Product market forecast
6. GLYCOFUROL MARKET PRICES
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
7. GLYCOFUROL END-USE SECTOR
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/al3qua
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article