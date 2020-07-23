Global Goat Milk Cosmetics Market Outlook and Forecast to 2025 - Impact of COVID-19
The goat milk cosmetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019-2025.
Goat milk cosmetics constitute a niche but important segment in the global cosmetics market. Although the market concentration is gradually increasing with the increasing number of small brands entering the market, major global cosmetic brands are yet to capture share in the market. Consumers are investing in premium skincare products, which do not contain harmful chemical ingredients. Indigenous brands are thus increasingly entering the market with several natural ingredients, which are claimed to have therapeutic properties. These products are able to attract greater consumer attention.
Hence, the awareness of goat milk cosmetics is rapidly growing. Goat milk contains high protein and fat content. It also contains Alpha-Hydroxy Acid (AHA), which can improve the appearance of surface lines and wrinkles, prevent acne breakouts, brighten your complexion, and increase product absorption. Thus, cosmetics contain goat milk have high demand among the aging and as well as the teenage population. The demand for goat milk products is thus expected to growly rapidly during the forecast period, as an increasing number of brands enter the goat milk cosmetics market.
The goat milk cosmetics market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous local, regional, and global vendors across the globe. The number of global players is, however, limited, and the growing trend of natural cosmetics has given rise to numerous domestic and local vendors that are posing a tough challenge to renowned vendors across geographies. The number of players in the market is expected to increase, which intensifies the competition.
Brands offering organic and natural products in sustainable and ethical packaging are expected to become successful. Brands are focusing on transparency, and ethical practices as the millennial population is highly conscious. In developing countries, such as India, Indonesia, and China, promotion plays a crucial role. Strategies including affordable pricing in attractive packages of small quantities in offline stores could drive consumer demand.
Key Questions Answered:
- What is the goat milk cosmetics market size and its growth forecast during 2019-2025?
- What are the top industry trends, drivers, challenges and investment opportunities in the global goat milk cosmetics industry?
- Which segment is going to have the largest market share?
- Which regions will dominate the global industry?
- Who are the key players and what are their key strategies?
