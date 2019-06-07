Global Governance Advisors Unveils IR Compensation and Responsibilities Survey Results at CIRI's 2019 Annual Conference

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Governance Advisors https://ggainc.com/ Paul Gryglewicz, Senior Partner presents alongside Meghan Brown, VP Investor Relations at Leagold Mining to share CIRI's 2019 survey results that reveal the adaptations and shifts that have taken place in the IR landscape in the last five years -- since the most recent survey in 2014.

"Shareholder engagement has been amongst the top emerging governance trends, where public companies are encouraged to increase the rate of interaction with shareholders. This offers the opportunity to more regularly 'be heard,' making the role of Investor Relations a key factor in helping the organization connect with and listen more proactively," said Gryglewicz.

Shareholder Engagement Top Trend

"Shareholder engagement has been amongst the top emerging governance trends, where public companies are encouraged to increase the rate of interaction with shareholders. This offers the opportunity to more regularly 'be heard,' making the role of Investor Relations a key factor in helping the organization connect with and listen more proactively," said Gryglewicz.

Corporations are faced with a growing trend of increased pressure from the board to deliver on investments. Investor Relations (IR) professionals are tasked to deliver on demands that in yesteryear may have been out of scope or skill set but today are a new priority.

CIRI's 2019 Survey Shifts and Trends

According to CIRI's 2014 survey, this changing landscape has shifted the role and compensation of IR professionals wherein 82% of respondents have provided strategic counsel to management and the average compensation has increased to an annual average of $188,500.

The topics of Gryglewicz's breakout speaking session will include the evolving role of IROs, compensation and shareholder engagement. It takes place Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 9:30AM AST and is titled "CIRI's IR Compensation & Responsibilities Survey."

Attendees will learn investor relations best practices and trends:

How the role of social media has continued to shape the IR role How the internal role of IR is evolving Shareholder engagement trends that are impacting the role of IR How are organizations are measuring the effectiveness of IR Where do IR professionals spend the majority of their time IR professionals compensation trends

"It's exciting to be spending a few days at the CIRI annual conference with Investor Relations leaders among publicly traded companies to share our collective interests on this very important topic," said Gryglewicz.

About Global Governance Advisors

GGA is leading North American Human Capital Management firm that services boards of directors and senior management by providing transformational HCM governance advisory services and technology.

About the CIRI Conference

The 2019 Canadian Investor Relations Institute Annual Conference is a professional, not-for-profit association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors and the financial community. With four Chapters and nearly 500 members across Canada, CIRI is the world's second largest society of investor relations professionals.

SOURCE Global Governance Advisors

Related Links

https://ggainc.com

