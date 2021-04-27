Global Granite, Marble and Stone Market Report 2021-2027 - Vital Building Materials Available in Varied Colors, Textures and Structures

DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Granite, Marble and Stone - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Granite, Marble and Stone Market to Reach 23 Trillion Metric Tons by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Granite, Marble and Stone estimated at 18 Trillion Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 23 Trillion Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 4.9 Trillion Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

The Granite, Marble and Stone market in the U.S. is estimated at 4.9 Trillion Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 4.8 Trillion Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Granite, Marble and Stone: Vital Building Materials Available in Varied Colors, Textures and Structures
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Global Dimension Stone Industry
  • China, Brazil, and India: Leading Producers of Granite
  • Demand for Countertops Witnesses Steady Growth
  • Global Market Outlook
  • Asia-Pacific: The Dominant and the Fastest Growing Crushed Stone Market Worldwide
  • Noteworthy Granite, Stone & Marble Trends Summarized
  • Trends in Interior Design: Stone and Tile
  • Trends in Interior Design: Marble
  • Marble Cladding Trends
  • Natural Stone Trends
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Ablegroup Berhad (Malaysia)
  • Asian Granito India Limited (India)
  • Benchmark Building Supplies Ltd. (UK)
  • CaesarStone (USA)
  • Cambria (USA)
  • California Crafted Marble, Inc. (USA)
  • Cosentino SA (Spain)
  • Dakota Granite Company (USA)
  • Dimpomar, Rochas Portuguesas, Lda (Portugal)
  • Duracite, Inc. (USA)
  • Fox Marble Holdings plc (UK)
  • Granite Transformations (USA)
  • Hellenic Granite Co. S.A. (Greece)
  • Hilltop Granites (USA)
  • Internacional De Ceramica SA DE CV (Mexico)
  • Kangli Stone Group (China)
  • Levatina y Asociados Minerals SA (Spain)
  • LSR Group (Russia)
  • Pokarna Limited (India)
  • Mohawk Industries (USA)
  • Daltile Corporation (USA)
  • Marazzi Group S.p.A. (Italy)
  • American Marazzi Tile, Inc. (USA)
  • Temmer Marble (Turkey)
  • Topalidis S.A. - Marble & Granite (Greece)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Expanding Home Applications of Granite beyond the Kitchen Drives Healthy Market Growth
  • Myriad Benefits of Natural Stone Drive Widespread Market Adoption
  • Antolini Vacuum Process (AVP): Significantly Enhancing Stone's Attractiveness and Applicability
  • Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Construction Industry
  • Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor
  • Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects
  • Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Offer Positive Outlook for Granite, Marble and Stone
  • Government Funding - Vital to Boost Aggregate Demand
  • Growing Prominence of Green Granite, Marble and Stone Benefit Market Expansion
  • Eco-Awareness & Sustainability Spur Innovations
  • Rising Energy Consumption Propels Demand for Green Materials
  • While Sand & Gravel Reserves Deplete, Crushed Stones Offer Promise
  • Granite Transform in to a High-Volume Low Margin Business
  • Growing Use of Granite in Major Projects
  • With Rising Competition from New Materials, Companies Acquiring Quarries to Remain Relevant
  • Imitation Tiles: A Force to Reckon With for the Stone Industry
  • Localized Market Operations: The Result of High Cost of Land Transportation
  • Population Growth & Urbanization Boosts Demand for Granite, Marble and Stone
  • Environmental Issues of Aggregates Production & Usage
  • Recycling of Construction & Demolition Waste to Reduce Environmental Desecration
  • Environment Safety: A Major Challenge in Granite Production

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 194

