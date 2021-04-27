Global Granite, Marble and Stone Market Report 2021-2027 - Vital Building Materials Available in Varied Colors, Textures and Structures

DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Granite, Marble and Stone - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Granite, Marble and Stone Market to Reach 23 Trillion Metric Tons by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Granite, Marble and Stone estimated at 18 Trillion Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 23 Trillion Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 4.9 Trillion Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Granite, Marble and Stone market in the U.S. is estimated at 4.9 Trillion Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 4.8 Trillion Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Granite, Marble and Stone: Vital Building Materials Available in Varied Colors, Textures and Structures

Recent Market Activity

Global Dimension Stone Industry

China , Brazil , and India : Leading Producers of Granite

, , and : Leading Producers of Granite Demand for Countertops Witnesses Steady Growth

Global Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific : The Dominant and the Fastest Growing Crushed Stone Market Worldwide

: The Dominant and the Fastest Growing Crushed Stone Market Worldwide Noteworthy Granite, Stone & Marble Trends Summarized

Trends in Interior Design: Stone and Tile

Trends in Interior Design: Marble

Marble Cladding Trends

Natural Stone Trends

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ablegroup Berhad ( Malaysia )

) Asian Granito India Limited ( India )

) Benchmark Building Supplies Ltd. (UK)

CaesarStone ( USA )

) Cambria ( USA )

) California Crafted Marble , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) Cosentino SA ( Spain )

( ) Dakota Granite Company ( USA )

) Dimpomar, Rochas Portuguesas, Lda (Portugal)

Duracite, Inc. ( USA )

) Fox Marble Holdings plc (UK)

Granite Transformations ( USA )

) Hellenic Granite Co. S.A. ( Greece )

) Hilltop Granites ( USA )

) Internacional De Ceramica SA DE CV ( Mexico )

) Kangli Stone Group ( China )

) Levatina y Asociados Minerals SA ( Spain )

) LSR Group ( Russia )

) Pokarna Limited ( India )

) Mohawk Industries ( USA )

) Daltile Corporation ( USA )

) Marazzi Group S.p.A. ( Italy )

) American Marazzi Tile, Inc. ( USA )

) Temmer Marble ( Turkey )

) Topalidis S.A. - Marble & Granite ( Greece )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Home Applications of Granite beyond the Kitchen Drives Healthy Market Growth

Myriad Benefits of Natural Stone Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Antolini Vacuum Process (AVP): Significantly Enhancing Stone's Attractiveness and Applicability

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Construction Industry

Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects

Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Offer Positive Outlook for Granite, Marble and Stone

Government Funding - Vital to Boost Aggregate Demand

Growing Prominence of Green Granite, Marble and Stone Benefit Market Expansion

Eco-Awareness & Sustainability Spur Innovations

Rising Energy Consumption Propels Demand for Green Materials

While Sand & Gravel Reserves Deplete, Crushed Stones Offer Promise

Granite Transform in to a High-Volume Low Margin Business

Growing Use of Granite in Major Projects

With Rising Competition from New Materials, Companies Acquiring Quarries to Remain Relevant

Imitation Tiles: A Force to Reckon With for the Stone Industry

Localized Market Operations: The Result of High Cost of Land Transportation

Population Growth & Urbanization Boosts Demand for Granite, Marble and Stone

Environmental Issues of Aggregates Production & Usage

Recycling of Construction & Demolition Waste to Reduce Environmental Desecration

Environment Safety: A Major Challenge in Granite Production

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 194

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/edh6at

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

