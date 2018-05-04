Global Graphene, 2-D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes Market 2018-2027

Market analysis of the current market, products and players in graphene, other 2D materials and carbon nanotubes (multi-walled, single-walled and other types). These materials occupy the same technological and commercial space; they can also offer complementary benefits as hybrid materials and devices.

This report on the global market for carbon nanotubes, graphene and 2D materials and markets covers:

Production volumes for carbon nanotubes, graphene and 2D materials, historical estimated to 2027.

Pricing for carbon nanotubes, graphene and 2D materials, including evolution of pricing and current market prices by type sold.

Commercialization timelines and technology trends.

Carbon nanotubes and graphene products, current and planned.

Comparative analysis of carbon nanotubes and graphene.

Production capacities of carbon nanotubes and graphene producers. Production processes used also listed.

Assessment of regional market for carbon nanotubes and graphene.

Assessment of carbon nanotubes, graphene and 2D materials market including, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market.

Assessment of end user markets for carbon nanomaterials including market drivers and trends, applications, market opportunity, market challenges and application and product developer profiles.

Unique assessment tools for the carbon nanomaterials market, end user applications, economic impact, addressable markets and market challenges to provide the complete picture of where the real opportunities in carbon nanomaterials are.

Company profiles of 430 carbon nanotubes, graphene, 2D materials and producers and product developers, including products, target markets and contact details.

Applications that have been identified with potentially the greatest economic return are:

Printed electronics and sensors

Printed batteries

Printed supercapacitors

Micro supercapacitors

SWCNT anode additives

Biosensors

Thermally tolerant plastics

Wiring and cables

SCWNT wafers

SWCNT electrodes

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Materials Overview



4 Comparative Analysis Graphene And Carbon Nanotubes



5 Carbon Nanotube Synthesis



6 Graphene Synthesis



7 Regulations And Standards



8 Carbon Nanotubes Patents



9 Graphene Patents



10 Carbon Nanotubes Technology Readiness Level



11 Graphene Technology Readiness Level



12 Carbon Nanotubes Market Structure



13 Graphene Market Structure



14 Carbon Nanotubes Production Analysis



15 Graphene Production And Pricing Analysis



16 Carbon Nanotubes Industry News 2013-2018-Investments, Products And Production



17 Graphene Industry Developments 2013-2018-Investments, Products And Production



18 End User Market Analysis For Carbon Nanomaterials



19 Carbon Nanotubes Producers And Product Developers



20 Graphene Producers



21 Graphene Product And Application Developers



22 References



