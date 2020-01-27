Global Graphene Battery Market by Type, End-use Industry and Region - Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Graphene Battery Market by Type (Lithium-Ion Graphene Battery, Lithium-Sulfur Graphene Battery, Graphene Supercapacitor), End-Use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Power), Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global graphene battery market is projected to grow from US$ 168 million in 2024 to US$ 609 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing demand for graphene batteries in consumer electronics and automotive industries is expected to drive the graphene battery industry.



The lithium-ion graphene battery type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on type, the lithium-ion graphene battery segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for graphene lithium-ion batteries is expected to increase from various end-use industries, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and power, among others due, due to their lightweight, durability and suitability for high capacity energy storage, as well as short charging cycles. This is expected to result in the lithium-ion graphene battery segment exhibiting the highest growth rate.



The automotive end-use industry segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on the end-use industry, the battery-grade segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The need for high power and energy density has created a demand for reliable and safe batteries for industries such as automotive and consumer electronics, ultimately driving the growth of the graphene battery market. The automotive segment is forecasted to show the highest growth rate owing to the rise in the demand for electric vehicles due to environmental concerns and awareness about clean and sustainable fuel.



Asia-Pacific is projected to grow the highest CAGR in the graphene battery market during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the graphene battery industry from 2024 to 2030. The growing economies of the countries such as China, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, among others, coupled with the expansion and development of the manufacturing sector is expected to play a vital role in driving the demand for various products including batteries. Apart from electronic gadgets, the graphene battery is also used in electric vehicles and the demand for electric vehicles is increasing in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape



Graphene battery as a product is not yet commercialized. However, several companies are focused on R&D and are working toward the commercialization of this product. Samsung SDI (South Korea), Huawei (China), Log 9 Materials Scientific Private Limited (India), Cabot Corporation (US), Graphenano Nanotechnologies (Spain), Nanotech Energy (US), Nanotek Instruments, Inc. (US), XG Sciences, Inc. (US), ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (Canada), Graphene NanoChem (Malaysia), Global Graphene Group (US), Vorbeck Materials Corp. (US), Graphenea Group (Spain), Hybrid Kinetic Group Ltd. (Hong Kong), and Targray Group (Canada) are some of the leading players operating in the graphene battery market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Graphene Battery Market

4.2 Graphene Battery Market, By Region

4.3 Asia Pacific Graphene Battery Market, By Type & Country

4.4 Graphene Battery Market, By Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advantages Over Other Battery Materials

5.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on R&D Activities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Incapability of Mass Production

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Patents

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Production Cost

5.3 Economic Indicators

5.3.1 Industry Outlook

5.3.1.1 Electric Vehicles

5.4 Graphene Battery Patent Analysis

5.4.1 Publication Trends - 2015-2019

5.4.2 Insight

5.4.3 Trend Analysis and Geographical Representation

5.4.4 Top Assignees



6 Graphene Battery Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lithium-Ion Graphene Battery

6.3 Graphene Supercapacitor

6.4 Lithium-Sulfur Graphene Battery

6.5 Others



7 Graphene Battery Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.2.1 Battery Electric Vehicles

7.2.1.1 Graphene Batteries Provide High Thermal Stability and are Safe for Use in Electric Vehicles

7.2.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

7.2.2.1 Low Self-Discharge Rate, High Output, and High Energy Density are Driving the Adoption of Graphene Batteries in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

7.3 Consumer Electronics

7.3.1 Smartphones

7.3.2 UPS

7.3.3 Laptops

7.4 Industrial

7.4.1 Mining Equipment

7.4.2 Construction Equipment

7.5 Power

7.6 Others



8 Regional Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Asia-Pacific

8.3 North America

8.4 Europe

8.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Overview

9.3 Competitive Situations & Trends

9.3.1 Product Launches

9.3.2 Partnerships

9.3.3 Contracts

9.3.4 Agreements

9.3.5 Expansions

9.3.6 Collaborations

9.3.7 Product Developments

9.3.8 Investments



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Graphenano Nanotechnologies

10.2 Nanograf Technologies

10.3 Global Graphene Group

10.4 XG Sciences

10.5 Graphene 3D Lab Inc.

10.6 Samsung SDI

10.7 Huawei

10.8 Hybrid Kinetic Group Ltd.

10.9 Vorbeck Materials

10.10 Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

10.11 Nanotek Instruments, Inc.

10.12 Graphene Batteries AS

10.13 Nanotech Energy, Inc.

10.14 ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6yvt1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

