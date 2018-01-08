Global Graphene Market Report 2018: Production Capacities for 2017, Market Outlook for 2018 & 2017-2027 Demand

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The Global Market for Graphene 2018-2027" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The author produced the first ever market report on graphene and the latest edition is now over 500 pages long with an additional 70 pages of content from the previous edition (2017). We have greatly expanded the sections covering flexible electronics, wearables and energy and details on industry demand in tons (current and projected) has been added for key markets. An additional 25 company profiles have also been incorporated.
A number of graphene-enhanced products came to the market in 2017 in consumer electronic equipment, , composites, energy storage etc. and commercial development will grow further in 2018 in automotive, flexible electronics, coatings and sensors.
Report contents include:
- Global production capacities for 2017.
- Current graphene products.
- Market outlook for 2018.
- Stage of commercialization for graphene applications, from basic research to market entry.
- Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.
- In-depth market assessment of opportunities for graphene including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.
- Market demand in tons 2017-2027.
- In-depth company profiles, including products, capacities, and commercial activities.
- Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and user demand.
- Assessment of applications for other 2D materials.
- Over 230 company profiles.
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
1.1 Market challenges rating system
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 Two-dimensional (2D) materials
2.2 Graphene
2.2.1 The market in 2016
2.2.2 Products
2.2.3 The market in 2017
2.2.4 Production in 2017
2.2.5 Graphene investments 2016-2017
2.2.6 Market outlook for 2018
2.2.7 Remarkable properties
2.2.8 Global funding and initiatives
2.2.9 Products and applications
2.2.10 Production
2.2.11 Market drivers and trends
2.2.12 Market and technical challenges
2.3 Key players
2.3.1 Asia-Pacific
2.3.1.1 Australia
2.3.2 North America
2.3.3 Europe
3 PROPERTIES OF NANOMATERIALS
3.1 Categorization
4 OVERVIEW OF GRAPHENE
4.1 History
4.2 Forms of graphene
4.3 Properties
4.4 3D Graphene
4.5 Graphene Quantum Dots
4.5.1 Synthesis
4.5.2 Applications
4.5.2.1 Optoelectronics, electronics and photonics
4.5.2.2 Energy
4.5.2.3 Biomedicine and healthcare
4.5.2.4 Other
4.5.2.5 Pricing
4.5.3 Producers
5 CARBON NANOTUBES VERSUS GRAPHENE
5.1 Comparative properties
5.2 Cost and production
5.3 Carbon nanotube-graphene hybrids
5.4 Competitive analysis of carbon nanotubes and graphene
6 OTHER 2-D MATERIALS
6.1 Black phosphorus/Phosphorene
6.1.1 Properties
6.1.2 Applications
6.2 C2N
6.2.1 Properties
6.2.2 Applications
6.3 Carbon nitride
6.3.1 Properties
6.3.2 Applications
6.4 Germanene
6.4.1 Properties
6.4.2 Applications
6.5 Graphdiyne
6.5.1 Properties
6.5.2 Applications
6.6 Graphane
6.6.1 Properties
6.6.2 Applications
6.7 Hexagonal boron nitride
6.7.1 Properties
6.7.2 Applications
6.7.3 Producers
6.8 Molybdenum disulfide (MoS2)
6.8.1 Properties
6.8.2 Applications
6.9 Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2)
6.9.1 Properties
6.9.2 Applications
6.10 Silicene
6.10.1 Properties
6.10.2 Applications
6.11 Stanene/tinene
6.11.1 Properties
6.11.2 Applications
6.12 Tungsten diselenide
6.12.1 Properties
6.12.2 Applications
6.13 Comparative analysis of graphene and other 2-D nanomaterials
7 GRAPHENE SYNTHESIS
8 GRAPHENE MARKET STRUCTURE AND ROUTES TO COMMERCIALIZATION
9 REGULATIONS AND STANDARDS
9.1 Standards
9.2 Environmental, health and safety regulation
9.2.1 Europe
9.2.2 United States
9.2.3 Asia
9.3 Workplace exposure
10 PATENTS AND PUBLICATIONS
10.1 Fabrication processes
10.2 Academia
10.3 Regional leaders
11 TECHNOLOGY READINESS LEVEL
12 GRAPHENE INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS 2013-2018-INVESTMENTS, PRODUCTS AND PRODUCTION
13 END USER MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS
13.1 Graphene production volumes 2010-2027
13.2 Graphene pricing
13.2.1 Pristine Graphene Flakes pricing
13.2.2 Few-Layer Graphene pricing
13.2.3 Graphene Nanoplatelets pricing
13.2.4 Reduced Graphene Oxide pricing
13.2.5 Graphene Quantum Dots pricing
13.2.6 Graphene Oxide Nanosheets pricing
13.2.7 Multilayer Graphene (MLG) pricing
13.2.8 Mass production of lower grade graphene materials
13.2.9 High grade graphene difficult to mass produce
13.2.10 Bulk supply
13.2.11 Commoditisation
13.3 Graphene producers and production capacities
14 ADHESIVES
15 AEROSPACE
16 AUTOMOTIVE
17 LIFE SCIENCES AND MEDICAL
18 COATINGS
19 COMPOSITES
20 RUBBER AND TIRES
21 ELECTRONICS AND PHOTONICS
22 ENERGY STORAGE, CONVERSION AND EXPLORATION
23 FILTRATION
24 LUBRICANTS
25 SENSORS
26 SMART TEXTILES AND APPAREL
27 CONDUCTIVE INKS
28 3D PRINTING
29 GRAPHENE PRODUCERS
30 GRAPHENE PRODUCT AND APPLICATION DEVELOPERS
31 REFERENCES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/73nh3x/global_graphene?w=5
