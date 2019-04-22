LONDON, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Graphite Heat Exchanger Market By Product (Shell & Tube, Plates, Blocks and Others), By End User (Chemical, Petrochemical, Metal Surface Treatment, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024



Global graphite heat exchanger market stood at $ 2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 3.5 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 9% during 2019-2024, on account of surging prices of energy. A heat exchanger is a device used to transfer heat between two or more fluids. Graphite materials are used in heat exchangers as they provide good refractory and mechanical properties but still maintain a high thermal conductivity. Graphite heat exchangers provide excellent corrosion resistance to a wide variety of chemicals and are therefore commonly used in industries such as chemical, refining & processing, petrochemical, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, fertilizers, steel pickling, mining and metal finishing.

In terms of product, global graphite heat exchanger market has been categorized into shell & tube, plates, blocks and others.The shell & tube graphite heat exchangers are the most common types of graphite heat exchangers used, globally, and accounted for a significant portion of the global market in 2018.



The shell & tube graphite heat exchangers have a larger heat exchange area and they also have excellent resistant to stress and pressure surges.They are extensively used as power condensers, preheaters, oil coolers and steam generators.



These types of graphite heat exchangers are considered to be an ideal choice for heavy-duty applications, owing to their high efficiency.

Europe accounted for a significant portion of global graphite heat exchanger market in 2018.In coming years, the market for graphite heat exchangers is expected to witness growth in the region, owing to its application in food& beverages industry.



Moreover, the market for graphite heat exchangers in the North American region is anticipated to hold a considerable portion, on the back of increasing usage of graphite heat exchangers in the petrochemical industry. US accounted for majority of the North American graphite heat exchanger market in 2018 and is likely to account for majority of the market during the forecast period as well.

Companies involved in the manufacturing of graphite heat exchangers are investing heavily in R&D to develop highly efficient heat exchangers over the next few years. Key players in global graphite heat exchanger market are Alfa Laval AB, SGL Group, MERSEN, Graphite India Limited, Nantong Xingqiu, Nantong Sunshine, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020â€"2024



Objective of the Study:



â€¢ To analyze and forecast global graphite heat exchanger market size.

â€¢ To forecast global graphite heat exchanger market based on product, end user and regional distribution.

â€¢ To identify drivers and challenges for global graphite heat exchanger market.

â€¢ To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global graphite heat exchanger market.

â€¢ To conduct the pricing analysis for global graphite heat exchanger market.

â€¢ To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global graphite heat exchanger market.

Some of the leading players in global graphite heat exchanger market are Alfa Laval AB, SGL Group, MERSEN, Graphite India Limited, Nantong Xingqiu, Nantong Sunshine, Qingdao Boao, Qingdao Hanxin, Nantong Shanjian, Qingdao BoHua, Nantong Graphite, etc.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of graphite heat exchanger vendors across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major graphite heat exchanger manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated global graphite heat exchanger market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years was made. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



â€¢ Graphite heat exchanger manufacturers

â€¢ Graphite heat exchanger suppliers, distributors and other stake holders

â€¢ Graphite heat exchanger end user industries

â€¢ Organizations, forums and alliances related to Graphite Heat Exchanger market

â€¢ Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as solution providers and partners, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global graphite heat exchanger market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

â€¢ Market, by Product:

o Shell & Tube

o Plates

o Blocks

o Others

â€¢ Market, by End User:

o Chemical Industry

o Petrochemical Industry

o Metal Surface Treatment Industry

o Pharmaceutical Industry

o Food & Beverages Industry

o Others

â€¢ Market, by Region:

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Thailand

o Middle East & Africa

Iran

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global graphite heat exchanger market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a companyâ€™s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



â€¢ Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

â€¢ Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



