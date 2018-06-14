Global Graphite Market 2018-2022 with AMG, Focus Graphite, Imerys, MASONGRAPHITE, Syrah Resources & Triton Minerals Dominating

The global graphite market to grow at a CAGR of 5.52% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Graphite Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rising capacity expansions to accelerate demand. The global graphite market has been witnessing expansions in its production capacity in the last years. The increasing use of graphite in the automotive, steel, and photovoltaic (PV) industries will create a huge demand during the forecast period.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for lithium-ion batteries. Graphite is extensively used as an anode material in lithium-ion batteries owing to its high coulombic efficiency and better cycle performance. The increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries from EV manufacturers is fueling the market demand for graphite at a steady rate.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is slowdown in the global economic conditions. The slowdown in the global economic condition poses a major challenge to the global graphite market currently and will continue to do so during the forecast period.

Market Trends

Rising capacity expansions to accelerate demand

Rising use of graphite for electric arc furnace

Increasing demand for graphite in pebble-bed nuclear reactors

Key vendors

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

Focus Graphite

Imerys

MASONGRAPHITE

Syrah Resources

Triton Minerals

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/34n2wv/global_graphite?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-graphite-market-2018-2022-with-amg-focus-graphite-imerys-masongraphite-syrah-resources--triton-minerals-dominating-300665747.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

