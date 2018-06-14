Global Graphite Market 2018-2022 with AMG, Focus Graphite, Imerys, MASONGRAPHITE, Syrah Resources & Triton Minerals Dominating

DUBLIN, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Graphite Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global graphite market to grow at a CAGR of 5.52% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Graphite Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is rising capacity expansions to accelerate demand. The global graphite market has been witnessing expansions in its production capacity in the last years. The increasing use of graphite in the automotive, steel, and photovoltaic (PV) industries will create a huge demand during the forecast period.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for lithium-ion batteries. Graphite is extensively used as an anode material in lithium-ion batteries owing to its high coulombic efficiency and better cycle performance. The increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries from EV manufacturers is fueling the market demand for graphite at a steady rate.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is slowdown in the global economic conditions. The slowdown in the global economic condition poses a major challenge to the global graphite market currently and will continue to do so during the forecast period.
Market Trends
- Rising capacity expansions to accelerate demand
- Rising use of graphite for electric arc furnace
- Increasing demand for graphite in pebble-bed nuclear reactors
Key vendors
- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group
- Focus Graphite
- Imerys
- MASONGRAPHITE
- Syrah Resources
- Triton Minerals
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/34n2wv/global_graphite?w=5
http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-graphite-market-2018-2022-with-amg-focus-graphite-imerys-masongraphite-syrah-resources--triton-minerals-dominating-300665747.html
