Global Grounding Bars Market to 2025: Market Positioning of Key Telecommunication Grounding Bar Vendors

The telecommunication grounding bars market was valued at US$ 880.5 Mn in 2016 and expected to reach US$ 1,231.5 Mn in 2025, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Telecommunication grounding bars is a key component used in the overall telecommunication grounding systems across the world. The TGBs centrally connect various telecommunication systems and equipment stored in telecommunication cabinets within the telecommunication rooms. As per the American National Standard TIA-607-B created by the Telecommunications Industry Association, various metallic components such as enclosures, racks, surge protectors, ladders, routers, switches, cable trays and patch panels, among others require suitable telecommunications grounding. Owing to the regulating framework and mandates the demand for grounding bars is expected to grow continuously throughout the forecast period.

A considerable investment in commercial sector coupled with economic development is prominent factors in developing countries of Asia Pacific. Rapidly developing infrastructure in developing countries and flourishing telecommunication sectors provided bright opportunities for grounding bar market to prosper.

Furthermore, ever-increasing commercial construction sector coupled with rising demand for high-speed Ethernet for various business purposes, there has been a growing demand for telecommunications grounding systems across the world. However, volatile prices of copper offer a major restraint to the grounding bars market. Manufacturers find it difficult to maintain their profit margins with continuously fluctuating raw material prices. The challenge is expected to retain its impact throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Competitive Insights:

Grounding bars market is quite fragment comprising of several local as well as established manufacturers. The market offers few roadblocks to new entrants as the manufacturing process for grounding bars does not require special skills or equipment. However, the new entrants are required to prepare themselves with robust business strategies before entering into the market in order to survive stiff competition. Similarly, established manufacturers also need to be on their toes with strategies such as acquisitions.

For instance, in 2015, Pentair acquired Erico, a strategy which is in line with Pentair's focus to expand its presence in the commercial and industrial sectors. Brand promotion is another major strategy adopted by the companies. Recently, Harger attended the International Converting Exhibition in Orlando, USA. The company exhibited its various products including grounding products in the exhibition. Similarly, Pentair Plc, the parent company of Erico, exhibited the products of its four brands including Erico, at the Hannover Messe in Hannover, Germany.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Grounding Bars Market

2.2 Global Grounding Bars Market, By Product Type

2.3 Global Grounding Bars Market, By Geography

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Product and Market Insights

3.1.1 Global Grounding Bars Market Value and Growth, 2015 - 2025, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.1.1 Revival of the Commercial Construction Industry Post Economic Recession

3.2.1.2 Increasing Network Data Usage

3.2.2 Market Challenges

3.2.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices

3.2.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Challenges

3.3 Key Trend Analysis

3.4 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.5 Competitive Landscape

3.5.1 Market Positioning of Key Telecommunication Grounding Bar Vendors

3.6 Major Strategies Adopted by the Leading Market Players

3.6.1 Acquisitions

3.6.2 Strategic Alliances

3.6.3 Brand Promotion

Chapter 4 Global Grounding Bars Market, By Type

4.1 Comparative Analysis

4.2 Telecom Grounding Bars

4.3 Telecom Main Grounding Bars

Chapter 5 North America Grounding Bars Market

Chapter 6 Europe Grounding Bars Market

Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Grounding Bars Market

Chapter 8 Rest of the World (RoW) Grounding Bars Market

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Erico International Corporation

Storm Power Components

Photon Communications & Electrical Supply, Co.

Chatsworth Products, Inc.

HDG Telecom Equipments Co., Ltd.

Panduit Corp.

Metal Gems

Harger Lightning & Grounding

& Grounding Eaton Corporation Plc

EMS Industrial & Service Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rzwmfp/global_grounding?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-grounding-bars-market-to-2025-market-positioning-of-key-telecommunication-grounding-bar-vendors-300667612.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

