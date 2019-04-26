Global Gunshot Detection System Market 2019-2024 - Increased Use of Gunshot Detection Systems by Law Enforcement Agencies in North America Spur Market Growth

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gunshot Detection System Market by Application (Commercial, Defense), Installation (Fixed Installations, Vehicle Installations, Soldier Mounted), System (Indoor, Outdoor), Solution (Systems, SaaS) and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Gunshot Detection System (GDS) market size is expected to grow from USD 564 million in 2019 to USD 1,008 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during the forecast period.

The gunshot detection system market is driven by several factors, such as increased rates of homicide deaths from gunfire in North America and increasing demand for gunshot detection systems in militaries for threat detection and identification is another factor driving the gunshot detection system market. The cost of installation of gunshot detection systems is very high and maintaining these systems is an additional expense for governments.

Key players offering gunshot detection systems for commercial applications include Shot Spotter Inc. (US) Shooter Detection Systems LLC (US), and Tracer Technologies Inc. (US). Key players offering gunshot detection systems for the defense sector are Raytheon BBN Technologies (US), QinetiQ North America (US), Acoem Group (France), Thales Group (France), Rafael Advanced Systems Ltd. (Israel), and Elta Systems Ltd. (Israel), among others.

Vehicle installations segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the gunshot detection system market in 2019



Based on installation, the vehicle installations segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the gunshot detection system market in 2019. The growth in the vehicle installations segment is owing to the upgradation of existing armored vehicle fleets. The increasing delivery of new armored vehicles is also leading to the increasing demand for armored vehicles. Increasing soldier modernization programs are also contributing to the demand for overall GDS.



Increasing demand for vehicle-mounted, soldier mounted, and drone mounted gunshot detection systems is expected to drive the market for the outdoor segment



Based on system, the outdoor segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the gunshot detection system market in 2019. High demand for vehicle-mounted and soldier mounted gunshot detection system is expected to drive this market.



North America is expected to lead the gunshot detection system market during the forecast period



North America has the highest firearms possession to population ratio across the world. The US in the region accounts for the largest civilian gunfire deaths. Need for better surveillance and safety systems from gunfire in cities are the prime drivers for gunshot detection systems in the region. Defense applications use Gunshot locator systems, which have greatly improved situational awareness and combat preparedness for military units. They have led to decrease in combat casualties in hostile environments from enemy fire.



