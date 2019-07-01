Global H1N1 Vaccines Market 2019-2024: Analysis of Key Brands - Agripal, Fiuarix, Influgen, Influvac, Nasovac, Vaxigrip, Others

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "H1N1 Vaccines Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global H1N1 vaccines market is currently exhibiting strong growth. The H1N1 virus, commonly known as swine flu is an infectious disease characterized by a persistent cough, high fever, red-watery eyes, body aches and headache. The illness is known to have a detrimental effect on the existing chronic ailments, such as Pneumonia, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Bronchitis, and can be fatal in severe cases. H1N1 vaccines are a preventive measure administered through intradermal and intranasal procedures to provide active immunization against the virus.



Increasing incidences of epidemic H1N1 infection and declining immunity of the general population are among the key factors driving the market growth. With increasing age, the risk of developing respiratory tract diseases and immunodeficiency disorders also escalates, thereby increasing the risk of acquiring the swine flu infection.



However, extensive research and development in the field of immunology and vaccine technologies coupled with extensive support from global health organizations are expected to promote the distribution of quality vaccines. Moreover, a number of developed countries such as Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States have also included H1N1 vaccinations under their National Immunization Program (NIP) that has increased the demand for these vaccines.



Additionally, technological advancements coupled with a rising awareness amongst patients about preventive methods has also led to a heightened demand for H1N1 vaccines.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global H1N1 vaccines market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global H1N1 vaccines industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vaccines type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the market type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global H1N1 vaccines industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global H1N1 vaccines industry?

What is the structure of the global H1N1 vaccines industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global H1N1 vaccines industry?

What are the profit margins in the global H1N1 vaccines industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global H1N1 Vaccines Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Breakup by Vaccines Type

5.4 Breakup by Market Type

5.5 Analysis of Key Brands

5.6 Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Vaccines Type

6.1 Intramuscular

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Intranasal

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Intradermal

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Public

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Private

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Analysis Of Key Brand

9.1 Agripal

9.2 Fiuarix

9.3 Influgen

9.4 Influvac

9.5 Nasovac

9.6 Vaxigrip

9.7 Others



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis

13.1 Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Industry Developments

14.1 Pipeline and New Product Launches

14.2 Mergers & Acquisitions and Partnerships



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



