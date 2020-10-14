Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market (2020 to 2025) - Surge in Need for Remote Services and Location Data During COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market by Component (Solutions and Service), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hadoop big data analytics market is projected to grow from USD 12,797 million in 2020 to USD 23,526 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

Various factors such as the growing focus on digital transformation, rise in investments in analytics, increasing focus on remote monitoring in support of the COVID-19 pandemic, growing adoption of smart payment technologies, and business need to build a digital infrastructure for large-scale deployments are expected to drive the adoption of Hadoop big data analytics market. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the Hadoop big data analytics market size based on component, organization size, deployment mode, business function, vertical, and region.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected all markets, as well as the behaviors of customers. It has a substantial impact on economies and societies. With offices, educational institutions, and manufacturing facilities being shut down for an indefinite period, major sports and events being postponed, and work-from-home and social distancing policies being implemented globally, businesses are increasingly making efforts to deploy technologies that assist them through this difficult time. Analytics professionals, BI professionals, and advanced analytics experts have been called to help executives drive business decisions to respond to new challenges posed by the COVID-19 spread. Hadoop big data analytics companies are witnessing a slowdown in their growth, owing to the lockdowns imposed worldwide.

Healthcare and life sciences and BFSI verticals have been least impacted by the COVID-19 and are continuing the adoption of Hadoop big data analytics solutions. The competition among key Hadoop big data analytics companies is expected to intensify as most upcoming analytics projects have been put on hold owing to the pandemic. Businesses have already started making efforts to return to the normal and are facing multiple challenges at customer and operational levels. New practices, such as work-from-home and social distancing, have led to the requirement of remote health monitoring of patients and assets and smart payment technologies, as well as the development of digital infrastructures for large-scale technology deployments.

The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Hadoop big data analytics market is segmented on the basis of components, such as solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The demand for professional services, such as deployment and integration, support and maintenance, and consulting, is rising with tailor-made features for Hadoop big data analytics solutions during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The operations segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Hadoop big data analytics market by business function has been segmented into marketing and sales, operations, finance, and human resources. The operations segment is expected to witness rapid growth in the adoption of Hadoop big data analytics solutions, as businesses are leveraging these solutions to enhance internal processes and optimize operations.

The healthcare and life sciences segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Hadoop big data analytics market by industry vertical has been segmented into BFSI, transportation and logistics, retail and eCommerce, manufacturing, telecommunications and IT, healthcare and life sciences, government and public sector, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and others (energy and utilities, education and research, and real estate). Healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as healthcare and life science organizations have been adopting pandemic analytics to help researchers interpret the pandemic during the COVID-19 crisis. Pandemic analytics integrated with AI technology helps medical researchers in drug discovery in minimum time.

Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China, and Japan, increasing government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market

4.2 Market, by Vertical

4.3 Market, by Region

4.4 Market, by Business Function and Vertical



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hadoop: Evolution

5.3 Hadoop: Ecosystem

5.4 Big Data: Types

5.5 Big Data Analytics: Types

5.6 Market Dynamics

5.6.1 Drivers

5.6.1.1 Increasing Demand for Digital Transformation of Organizations

5.6.1.2 Growing Investments in Analytics

5.6.1.3 Rising Adoption of Smart Payment Technologies

5.6.1.4 Increasing Use of Social Media Applications for Customer Engagement

5.6.2 Restraints

5.6.2.1 Legal Concerns and Data Privacy Issues

5.6.3 Opportunities

5.6.3.1 Requirement for Real-Time Information to Track and Monitor COVID-19 Spread

5.6.3.2 Surge in Need for Remote Services and Location Data During COVID-19

5.6.3.3 Increase in Demand for Analyzing Large Volumes of Data

5.6.4 Challenges

5.6.4.1 Data Accessibility and Synchronization

5.6.4.2 Data Management and Hadoop Integration

5.6.4.3 Lack of Proper Application Deployment and Multiple Data Source Support

5.6.4.4 COVID-19 Leading to Increase in Cybersecurity Concerns

5.6.4.5 Reduced Industrial and Manufacturing Operations

5.6.4.6 Lack of Big Data Analytics Professionals

5.6.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.7 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market: COVID-19 Impact

5.8 Case Study Analysis

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Technology Analysis



6 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Managed Services

6.3.2 Professional Services

6.3.2.1 Consulting

6.3.2.2 Support and Maintenance

6.3.2.3 Deployment and Integration



7 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 On-Premises

7.3 Cloud



8 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises



9 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, by Business Function

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Business Function: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Business Function: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Marketing and Sales

9.3 Operations

9.4 Finance

9.5 Human Resources



10 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact

10.2 Hadoop Big Data Analytics: Enterprise Use Cases

10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.4 Transportation and Logistics

10.5 Retail and Ecommerce

10.6 Manufacturing

10.7 Telecommunications and Information Technology

10.8 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.9 Government and Public Sector

10.10 Media and Entertainment

10.11 Travel and Hospitality

10.12 Others



11 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Market Share, 2019

12.4 Historic Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players

12.5 Key Market Developments

12.5.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

12.5.2 Business Expansions

12.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.5.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations



13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

13.1 Overview

13.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

13.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis, by Company

13.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020

13.3.1 Star

13.3.2 Emerging Leader

13.3.3 Pervasive

13.3.4 Participant

13.4 Company Profiles

13.4.1 Introduction

13.4.2 Microsoft

13.4.3 AWS

13.4.4 Cloudera

13.4.5 HPE

13.4.6 IBM

13.4.7 Oracle

13.4.8 Sap

13.4.9 Google

13.4.10 Sas Institute

13.4.11 Salesforce

13.4.12 Dell Technologies

13.4.13 Tibco Software

13.4.14 Alteryx

13.4.15 Micro Focus

13.4.16 Hitachi Vantara

13.4.17 Qubole

13.4.18 Splunk

13.4.19 Huawei

13.5 Startup/SME Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020

13.5.1 Progressive Companies

13.5.2 Responsive Companies

13.5.3 Dynamic Companies

13.5.4 Starting Blocks

13.6 Startup/SME Profiles

13.6.1 Dremio

13.6.2 Imply

13.6.3 Starburst

13.6.4 Alluxio

13.6.5 Themathcompany

13.6.6 Kyvos Insight

13.6.7 Amlgo Labs



14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24fhro

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

