Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market (2020 to 2025) - Surge in Need for Remote Services and Location Data During COVID-19
Oct 14, 2020, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market by Component (Solutions and Service), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Hadoop big data analytics market is projected to grow from USD 12,797 million in 2020 to USD 23,526 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.
Various factors such as the growing focus on digital transformation, rise in investments in analytics, increasing focus on remote monitoring in support of the COVID-19 pandemic, growing adoption of smart payment technologies, and business need to build a digital infrastructure for large-scale deployments are expected to drive the adoption of Hadoop big data analytics market. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the Hadoop big data analytics market size based on component, organization size, deployment mode, business function, vertical, and region.
The COVID-19 outbreak has affected all markets, as well as the behaviors of customers. It has a substantial impact on economies and societies. With offices, educational institutions, and manufacturing facilities being shut down for an indefinite period, major sports and events being postponed, and work-from-home and social distancing policies being implemented globally, businesses are increasingly making efforts to deploy technologies that assist them through this difficult time. Analytics professionals, BI professionals, and advanced analytics experts have been called to help executives drive business decisions to respond to new challenges posed by the COVID-19 spread. Hadoop big data analytics companies are witnessing a slowdown in their growth, owing to the lockdowns imposed worldwide.
Healthcare and life sciences and BFSI verticals have been least impacted by the COVID-19 and are continuing the adoption of Hadoop big data analytics solutions. The competition among key Hadoop big data analytics companies is expected to intensify as most upcoming analytics projects have been put on hold owing to the pandemic. Businesses have already started making efforts to return to the normal and are facing multiple challenges at customer and operational levels. New practices, such as work-from-home and social distancing, have led to the requirement of remote health monitoring of patients and assets and smart payment technologies, as well as the development of digital infrastructures for large-scale technology deployments.
The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The Hadoop big data analytics market is segmented on the basis of components, such as solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The demand for professional services, such as deployment and integration, support and maintenance, and consulting, is rising with tailor-made features for Hadoop big data analytics solutions during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The operations segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The Hadoop big data analytics market by business function has been segmented into marketing and sales, operations, finance, and human resources. The operations segment is expected to witness rapid growth in the adoption of Hadoop big data analytics solutions, as businesses are leveraging these solutions to enhance internal processes and optimize operations.
The healthcare and life sciences segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The Hadoop big data analytics market by industry vertical has been segmented into BFSI, transportation and logistics, retail and eCommerce, manufacturing, telecommunications and IT, healthcare and life sciences, government and public sector, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and others (energy and utilities, education and research, and real estate). Healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as healthcare and life science organizations have been adopting pandemic analytics to help researchers interpret the pandemic during the COVID-19 crisis. Pandemic analytics integrated with AI technology helps medical researchers in drug discovery in minimum time.
Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China, and Japan, increasing government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market
4.2 Market, by Vertical
4.3 Market, by Region
4.4 Market, by Business Function and Vertical
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Hadoop: Evolution
5.3 Hadoop: Ecosystem
5.4 Big Data: Types
5.5 Big Data Analytics: Types
5.6 Market Dynamics
5.6.1 Drivers
5.6.1.1 Increasing Demand for Digital Transformation of Organizations
5.6.1.2 Growing Investments in Analytics
5.6.1.3 Rising Adoption of Smart Payment Technologies
5.6.1.4 Increasing Use of Social Media Applications for Customer Engagement
5.6.2 Restraints
5.6.2.1 Legal Concerns and Data Privacy Issues
5.6.3 Opportunities
5.6.3.1 Requirement for Real-Time Information to Track and Monitor COVID-19 Spread
5.6.3.2 Surge in Need for Remote Services and Location Data During COVID-19
5.6.3.3 Increase in Demand for Analyzing Large Volumes of Data
5.6.4 Challenges
5.6.4.1 Data Accessibility and Synchronization
5.6.4.2 Data Management and Hadoop Integration
5.6.4.3 Lack of Proper Application Deployment and Multiple Data Source Support
5.6.4.4 COVID-19 Leading to Increase in Cybersecurity Concerns
5.6.4.5 Reduced Industrial and Manufacturing Operations
5.6.4.6 Lack of Big Data Analytics Professionals
5.6.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.7 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market: COVID-19 Impact
5.8 Case Study Analysis
5.9 Patent Analysis
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
5.11 Technology Analysis
6 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Solutions
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Managed Services
6.3.2 Professional Services
6.3.2.1 Consulting
6.3.2.2 Support and Maintenance
6.3.2.3 Deployment and Integration
7 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 On-Premises
7.3 Cloud
8 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.3 Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, by Business Function
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Business Function: Market Drivers
9.1.2 Business Function: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 Marketing and Sales
9.3 Operations
9.4 Finance
9.5 Human Resources
10 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers
10.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact
10.2 Hadoop Big Data Analytics: Enterprise Use Cases
10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.4 Transportation and Logistics
10.5 Retail and Ecommerce
10.6 Manufacturing
10.7 Telecommunications and Information Technology
10.8 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.9 Government and Public Sector
10.10 Media and Entertainment
10.11 Travel and Hospitality
10.12 Others
11 Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East & Africa
11.6 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.3 Market Share, 2019
12.4 Historic Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players
12.5 Key Market Developments
12.5.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements
12.5.2 Business Expansions
12.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
12.5.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations
13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
13.1 Overview
13.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology
13.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis, by Company
13.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020
13.3.1 Star
13.3.2 Emerging Leader
13.3.3 Pervasive
13.3.4 Participant
13.4 Company Profiles
13.4.1 Introduction
13.4.2 Microsoft
13.4.3 AWS
13.4.4 Cloudera
13.4.5 HPE
13.4.6 IBM
13.4.7 Oracle
13.4.8 Sap
13.4.9 Google
13.4.10 Sas Institute
13.4.11 Salesforce
13.4.12 Dell Technologies
13.4.13 Tibco Software
13.4.14 Alteryx
13.4.15 Micro Focus
13.4.16 Hitachi Vantara
13.4.17 Qubole
13.4.18 Splunk
13.4.19 Huawei
13.5 Startup/SME Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020
13.5.1 Progressive Companies
13.5.2 Responsive Companies
13.5.3 Dynamic Companies
13.5.4 Starting Blocks
13.6 Startup/SME Profiles
13.6.1 Dremio
13.6.2 Imply
13.6.3 Starburst
13.6.4 Alluxio
13.6.5 Themathcompany
13.6.6 Kyvos Insight
13.6.7 Amlgo Labs
14 Appendix
