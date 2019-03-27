Global Haemophilia Market Analysis (2013-2017) and Forecast (2018-2023): 2019 Edition

DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Haemophilia Market - Analysis By Type (Haemophilia A, Haemophilia B), By Treatment (On-demand, Prophylaxis), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecasts (2013-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Haemophilia market has been assessed for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to the report, the global Haemophilia market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 6.84% during 2018-2023.

Over the recent years, global haemophilia market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including increasing life expectancy of hemophiliac patients, reduction in inhibitor formation in severe haemophilia cases and new emerging therapies for treatment of haemophilia.

Moreover, increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and growing incidences of hemorrhages, arthropaedic and dental surgeries, epistaxis, laceration and abrasion is expected to propel the demand for haemophilia market.

In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of type and treatment. By type, the segment of haemophilia A is predicted to hold its dominant position in the market.

Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global endoscopy devices market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate. Presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to growing per capita expenditure on healthcare is likely to drive the regional market.

The market of Global Haemophilia has been analyzed By Type (Haemophilia A, Haemophilia B), By Treatment (On-demand, Prophylaxis), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, Japan, China, India and Brazil).

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of global haemophilia market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global haemophilia market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Haemophilia Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Haemophilia Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Type - Haemophilia A, Haemophilia B

By Treatment - On-demand, Prophylaxis

Regional Markets - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Haemophilia Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Type - Haemophilia A, Haemophilia B

By Treatment - On-demand, Prophylaxis

Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, Japan, India, China, Brazil (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Haemophilia Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Type - Haemophilia A, Haemophilia B

By Treatment - On-demand, Prophylaxis

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Company Share Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Porter Five Force Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis - Bayer, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Roche, Aptevo Therapeutics, Catalyst BioSciences, Dimension Therapeutics, Shire, CSL Behring, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Haemophilia Outlook



5. Global Haemophilia Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2013-2017)

5.2 By Value (2018-2023)



6. Global Haemophilia Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Haemophilia Market Size, By Type: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1 Global Haemophilia Market Size, By Type, 2017 (%)

6.1.2 Global Haemophilia Market Size, By Type, 2023 (%)

6.2 Global Haemophilia A Market, By Value (2013-2023)

6.3 Global Haemophilia B Market, By Value (2013-2023)

6.4 Global Haemophilia Market Size, By Treatment: Breakdown (%)

6.4.1 Global Haemophilia Market Size, By Treatment, 2017 (%)

6.4.2 Global Haemophilia Market Size, By Treatment, 2023 (%)

6.5 Global On - demand Haemophilia Market, By Value (2013-2023)

6.6 Global Prophylaxis Market, By Value (2013-2023)



7. Global Haemophilia Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Global Haemophilia Market Size, By Region: Breakdown (%)

7.1.1 Global Haemophilia Market Size, By Region, 2017 (%)

7.1.2 Global Haemophilia Market Size, By Region, 2023 (%)

7.2 North America Haemophilia Market: Growth and Forecast

7.2.1 By Value (2013-2017)

7.2.2 By Value (2018-2023)

7.2.3 By Type, By Value (2013-2017)

7.2.4 By Type, By Value (2018-2023)

7.2.5 By Treatment, By Value (2013-2017)

7.2.6 By Treatment, By Value (2018-2023)

7.3 North America Haemophilia Market: Country Analysis (U.S and Canada)

7.3.1 U.S Haemophilia Market, By Value (2013-2023)

7.3.2 U.S Haemophilia Market, By Type, By Value (2013-2017)

7.3.3 U.S Haemophilia Market, By Type, By Value (2018-2023)

7.3.4 U.S Haemophilia Market, By Treatment, By Value (2013-2017)

7.3.5 U.S Haemophilia Market, By Treatment, By Value (2018-2023)

7.3.6 Canada Haemophilia Market, By Value (2013-2023)

7.3.7 Canada Haemophilia Market, By Type, By Value (2013-2017)

7.3.8 Canada Haemophilia Market, By Type, By Value (2018-2023)

7.3.9 Canada Haemophilia Market, By Treatment, By Value (2013-2017)

7.3.10 Canada Haemophilia Market, By Treatment, By Value (2018-2023)

7.4 Europe Haemophilia Market: Growth and Forecast

7.4.1 By Value (2013-2017)

7.4.2 By Value (2018-2023)

7.4.3 By Type, By Value (2013-2017)

7.4.4 By Type, By Value (2018-2023)

7.4.5 By Treatment, By Value (2013-2017)

7.4.6 By Treatment, By Value (2018-2023)

7.5 Europe Haemophilia Market: Country Analysis (U.K and Germany)

7.5.1 U.K Haemophilia Market, By Value (2013-2023)

7.5.2 U.K Haemophilia Market, By Type, By Value (2013-2017)

7.5.3 U.K Haemophilia Market, By Type, By Value (2018-2023)

7.5.4 U.K Haemophilia Market, By Treatment, By Value (2013-2017)

7.5.5 U.K Haemophilia Market, By Treatment, By Value (2018-2023)

7.5.6 Germany Haemophilia Market, By Value (2013-2023)

7.5.7 Germany Haemophilia Market, By Type, By Value (2013-2017)

7.5.8 Germany Haemophilia Market, By Type, By Value (2018-2023)

7.5.9 Germany Haemophilia Market, By Treatment, By Value (2013-2017)

7.5.10 Germany Haemophilia Market, By Treatment, By Value (2018-2023)

7.6 APAC Haemophilia Market: Growth and Forecast

7.6.1 By Value (2013-2017)

7.6.2 By Value (2018-2023)

7.6.3 By Type, By Value (2013-2017)

7.6.4 By Type, By Value (2018-2023)

7.6.5 By Treatment, By Value (2013-2017)

7.6.6 By Treatment, By Value (2018-2023)

7.7 APAC Haemophilia Market: Country Analysis (Japan, India and China)

7.7.1 Japan Haemophilia Market, By Value (2013-2023)

7.7.2 Japan Haemophilia Market, By Type, By Value (2013-2017)

7.7.3 Japan Haemophilia Market, By Type, By Value (2018-2023)

7.7.4 Japan Haemophilia Market, By Treatment, By Value (2013-2017)

7.7.5 Japan Haemophilia Market, By Treatment, By Value (2018-2023)

7.7.6 India Haemophilia Market, By Value (2013-2023)

7.7.7 India Haemophilia Market, By Type, By Value (2013-2017)

7.7.8 India Haemophilia Market, By Type, By Value (2018-2023)

7.7.9 India Haemophilia Market, By Treatment, By Value (2013-2017)

7.7.10 India Haemophilia Market, By Treatment, By Value (2018-2023)

7.7.11 China Haemophilia Market, By Value (2013-2023)

7.7.12 China Haemophilia Market, By Type, By Value (2013-2017)

7.7.13 China Haemophilia Market, By Type, By Value (2018-2023)

7.7.14 China Haemophilia Market, By Treatment, By Value (2013-2017)

7.7.15 China Haemophilia Market, By Treatment, By Value (2018-2023)

7.8 ROW Haemophilia Market: Growth and Forecast

7.8.1 By Value (2013-2017)

7.8.2 By Value (2018-2023)

7.8.3 By Type, By Value (2013-2017)

7.8.4 By Type, By Value (2018-2023)

7.8.5 By Treatment, By Value (2013-2017)

7.8.6 By Treatment, By Value (2018-2023)

7.9 ROW Haemophilia Market: Country Analysis (Brazil)

7.9.1 Brazil Haemophilia Market, By Value (2013-2023)

7.9.2 Brazil Haemophilia Market, By Type, By Value (2013-2017)

7.9.3 Brazil Haemophilia Market, By Type, By Value (2018-2023)

7.9.4 Brazil Haemophilia Market, By Treatment, By Value (2013-2017)

7.9.5 Brazil Haemophilia Market, By Treatment, By Value (2018-2023)



8. Global Haemophilia Market Dynamics

8.1 Global Haemophilia Market Drivers

8.2 Global Haemophilia Market Restraints



9. Global Haemophilia Market Trends



10. Porter Five Force Analysis



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Supply Chain Analysis



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



15. Company Profiles

15.1 Bayer

15.2 Novo Nordisk

15.3 Pfizer

15.4 Roche

15.5 Aptevo Therapeutics

15.6 Catalyst BioSciences

15.7 Dimension Therapeutics

15.8 Shire

15.9 CSL Behring

15.10 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals



