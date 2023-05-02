Global Hand-held X-rays Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $16.03 Billion by 2030 at a 6.97% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hand-held X-rays Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, By Application, End-use, By Region and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hand-held X-rays Market was valued at USD 6.88 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach 16.03 billion by 2030, at a CAGR 6.97% during the forecast period 2023- 2030.



Market Drivers



The devices can deliver high patient production rates and quick imaging, the demand for hand-held X-rays is increasing. The apparatus also generates high-quality photographs with little radiation danger. The market is also anticipated to grow quickly as a result of developments in the field of osteopathy and a rise in sports-related injuries.



The need for hand-held X-ray devices is also being driven by the government's growing emphasis on delivering high-quality diagnostic imaging at a lower cost. The market for hand-held X-rays is expanding significantly as a result of R&D investments.



Market Restraints



Portable X-ray devices can record sensitive patient data, leaving them open to cyber assaults and data breaches. This important factor may to some extent constrain the market.



Regional Analysis



The Global Hand-held X-rays Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



North America is anticipated to dominate the market for portable X-ray devices overall. Growing chronic diseases, a quickly evolving healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of technologically advanced firms in this region are all contributing elements to the expansion.

For instance, 2,281,658 new cancer cases were reported in the United States in 2020, with 612,390 fatalities, according to the GLOBOCAN 2020 study. The increased prevalence of chronic diseases raises the demand for an accurate diagnosis and a timely treatment plan from healthcare providers. As a result, there will be an increase in the need for portable X-ray devices, which will fuel the market growth in the North American region.



Market Taxonomy

By Application

Dental

Orthopedic

Others

By End-use

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

