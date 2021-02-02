Global Hand Sanitizer Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2020-2025: Increased Attention toward Hand Hygiene due to Rising Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Cases

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Sanitizer Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hand sanitizer market is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.52% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Factors, such as increasing recommendations for the usage of hand sanitizers from organizations, including WHO, and rising awareness among consumers regarding the significance of hand hygiene for the prevention of transmissible diseases, such as COVID-19, are expected to boost the market growth in the forecast period.

Additionally, the portability and convenience served by hand sanitizers over handwashes are drawing a substantial consumer base, majorly augmenting the sales of gel-type sanitizers. The major companies operating in the market are adopting various strategies, such as promotional campaigns and media coverage, in order to increase their market share.

By distribution channel, hypermarkets/supermarkets and pharmaceutical stores lead the industry, owing to the consumers' attitude toward conventional way of shopping and the channels' ability to attract maximum consumers seeking for expediency and a wider variety of product ranges to choose from.

Key Market Trends



Increased Attention toward Hand Hygiene due to Rising Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Cases



The global outbreak of coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic in March 2020 due to its rapid transmissibility, has majorly impacted consumer behavior and has led consumers to take more preventive measures regarding personal hygiene maintenance, especially hand hygiene. According to the WHO, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased rapidly at the beginning of 2020, rising from 9,826 cases on 31st January to 462,684 cases on 26th March 2020.



Thus, the increasing number of deaths caused by the virus triggered an alarming response from consumers, with increased attention regarding hand hygiene as a preventive measure from contracting the infection. Moreover, the usage of hand sanitizers is recommended by the World Health Organization, Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, and doctors worldwide, claiming that the use of alcohol-based hand rub is one of the most effective precautions observed against the virus. This factor is currently driving the market growth.



North America and Europe have Emerged as the most Prominent Regions



By geography, North America and Europe claimed the highest contribution in the market in 2019, owing to high awareness existing among consumers about hand hygiene. Regulatory authorities, like FDA and WHO, initiated awareness campaigns to support the usage of hand sanitizers in the country.



In addition, rising government initiatives to increase production and enhance the supply chain of hand sanitizers within the countries of these regions is further expected to boost the hand sanitizer market's growth in the country during the forecast period. For instance, trade associations such as the British Retail Consortium announced that the disruption to the supply chain of hand sanitizers has been limited, and the availability of these products remains good.



Competitive Landscape



The major players in the market include Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC and Proctor & Gamble (P&G) Company. The majority of the emerging market players are focusing on strategic acquisitions with leaders in mature and sophisticated markets.



In the case of emerging market players, expansion of product portfolio enables diversification and provides access to stable cash flow and further growth opportunities. The consumer shift toward hand sanitizers that are formulated using natural substances is resulting in the expansion of product lines by the major companies.



For instance, Dr. Bronner's launched the Peppermint-scented Organic Hand Sanitizer, a certified organic and fair-trade product containing organic glycerin.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products/Services

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Gel

5.1.2 Liquid

5.1.3 Spray

5.1.4 Foam

5.1.5 Sanitizing Wipes

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Hypermarket/Supermarket

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Pharmaceutical and Drug Stores

5.2.4 Online Retail Stores

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Poland

5.3.2.7 Ukraine

5.3.2.8 Bulgaria

5.3.2.9 Hungary

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 Australia

5.3.3.4 India

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Malaysia

5.3.3.7 Singapore

5.3.3.8 Hong Kong

5.3.3.9 Philippines

5.3.3.10 Thailand

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.4 Egypt

5.3.5.5 Qatar

5.3.5.6 Kuwait

5.3.5.7 Bahrain

5.3.5.8 Oman

5.3.5.9 Algeria

5.3.5.10 Nigeria



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

6.4.2 3M Company

6.4.3 Unilever PLC

6.4.4 GOJO Industries Inc.

6.4.5 Colgate-Palmolive Company

6.4.6 L Brands Inc.

6.4.7 Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd

6.4.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



