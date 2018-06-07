Global Hand Sanitizers Market to 2024: Focus on Technologies, Foams, Gels, Wipes & Sprays

The global market for Hand Sanitizer at $2.4 billion in 2017 is anticipated to reach $5.5 billion in 2024. The markets for hand sanitizers are expected to have strong growth going forward. The market is nowhere near saturation.

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as Hand Sanitizers proves its value by lowering the risk of infection. Increasing ease of use and a choice of delivery modes are key benefits.

Hand sanitizer is an antiseptic liquid, foam, or gel used to inhibit the spread of infectious microorganisms and other harmful bacteria on the hands. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are generally more effective in eliminating microorganisms. The hand sanitizer is used to address microorganisms immune to soap and water. Alcohol-free hand sanitizers constitute another type of sanitizer. These do not strip away oils from the skin and retain moisture.

The use of hand sanitizers has gained popularity. Washing hands repeatedly, especially when on the move, is tedious and time consuming. Soap and water are not available everywhere, they dry the hands. Hand sanitizers play a vital role in facilitating hand hygiene.

Some firms having greater market power in specific markets, such as in hospitals and healthcare facilities. 3M has seen a significant increase in demand helping in the sale of 3M's Avagard hand sanitizers.



1. Hand Sanitizer: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Hand Sanitizer Antiseptic Liquid, Gel, or Foam

1.1.1 Triclocarban Or Triclosan And Alcoholic Based Hand Sanitizers

2. Hand Sanitizer Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Hand Sanitizer Market Driving Forces

2.2 Hand Sanitizer Market Shares

2.3 Hand Sanitizer Market Forecasts

2.4 Hand Sanitizer Market Segments

2.4.1 Hand Sanitizer Market Technologies, Foam, Gel, Wipes, Spray

2.4.2 Hand Sanitizer Target Markets

2.4.3 Hand Sanitizer Target Markets, Hospital, Home, Work, Health, Food, Hotels, Education

2.4.4 Hand Sanitizer Distribution: Online, Pharmacies, Grocery Stores, Cleaning Service Supplier, Hospital Supply Company

2.5 Hand Sanitizer Pricing

2.5.1 Purell Hand Sanitizer

2.5.2 3M Hand Sanitize

2.6 Hand Sanitizer Regional Market Segments

2.6.1 Unilever Brazil and Indonesia



4. Hand Sanitizer Research and Technology

4.1 Major Active Ingredients Used In Hand Sanitizers

5. Hand Sanitizer Company Profiles

5.1 3M

5.1.1 3M Avagard D Instant Hand Antiseptic

5.2 ABC Compounding / Certus Medical / Clarus

5.2.1 ABC Compounding / Certus Medical / Clarus

5.3 BloomsBerry

5.4 Ecolab

5.4.1 Ecolab Revenue

5.4.2 Ecolab Target Markets

5.5 Godrej Protekt

5.5.1 Godrej Launches Protekt Range of Personal Care Products

5.5.2 Godrej Protekt Revenue

5.6 Labon

5.7 Gojo Purell Bath and Body Works

5.7.1 GOJO Industries Purell Instant Hand Sanitizer

5.7.2 GOJO Target Markets

5.7.3 GOJO Revenue

5.8 ITC / Savlon

5.8.1 ITC

5.8.2 ITC Acquires Savlon from Johnson & Johnson

5.9 Rayron

5.10 Reckitt Benckiser / Dettol

5.10.1 Reckitt Benckiser Revenue

5.10.2 Dettol Hand Sanitizer

5.10.3 Dettol Hand Sanitizer

5.10.4 Reckitt Benckiser Group Lysol

5.10.5 Lysol Healthy Habits Week

5.10.6 Reckitt Benckiser Group / Lysol MRSA

5.11 SC Johnson / BabyGanics

5.11.1 Babyganics Revenue

5.11.2 SC Johnson Acquires Babyganics

5.12 Unilever Lifebuoy

5.13 Vi-Jon

5.14 Winova

5.15 Zep / AFCO

5.16 Zuci

5.17 Hand Sanitizer Companies

