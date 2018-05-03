Global Health and Wellness Market 2018-2022: Food, Tourism, Beauty and Personal Care, Preventive and Personalized Health & Fitness Equipment

DUBLIN, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Health and Wellness Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global health and wellness market to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Health and Wellness Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is rising cases of mental illness and wellness. Mental disorders such as anxiety, depression, fear, insomnia, and stress, are common among individuals. If these disorders are not diagnosed in early stages, they adversely impact physical health and result in chronic disorders.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing urban population. In developed and developing nations, the urban population is growing steadily with changing lifestyles among individuals. The prevalence of urban and sedentary lifestyle among consumers is consequent in numerous health issues, driving the health consciousness among consumers.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high pricing. The high costs of products and services, particularly for fitness equipment, health and wellness foods, and wellness programs are critical challenge for the market.
Key vendors
- Bayer
- Brunswick
- Danone
- General Mills
- Nestle
- Procter & Gamble
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Health and wellness food- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Wellness tourism- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Beauty and personal care products- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Preventive and personalized health - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Fitness equipment- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising cases of mental illnesses
- Growth of preventive health care
- Demand for natural and organic products
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
