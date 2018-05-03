Global Health and Wellness Market 2018-2022: Food, Tourism, Beauty and Personal Care, Preventive and Personalized Health & Fitness Equipment

The global health and wellness market to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Health and Wellness Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rising cases of mental illness and wellness. Mental disorders such as anxiety, depression, fear, insomnia, and stress, are common among individuals. If these disorders are not diagnosed in early stages, they adversely impact physical health and result in chronic disorders.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing urban population. In developed and developing nations, the urban population is growing steadily with changing lifestyles among individuals. The prevalence of urban and sedentary lifestyle among consumers is consequent in numerous health issues, driving the health consciousness among consumers.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high pricing. The high costs of products and services, particularly for fitness equipment, health and wellness foods, and wellness programs are critical challenge for the market.

Key vendors

Bayer

Brunswick

Danone

General Mills

Nestle

Procter & Gamble

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Health and wellness food- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Wellness tourism- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Beauty and personal care products- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Preventive and personalized health - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Fitness equipment- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rising cases of mental illnesses

Growth of preventive health care

Demand for natural and organic products

