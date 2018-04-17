Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market 2018-2023 by Method Validation, Environmental Monitoring, Bioanalytical Services, Stability, Raw Materials, & Microbial Testing

The global healthcare analytical testing services market is projected to reach USD 5.97 Billion by 2023 from USD 3.43 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.7%.



The shift of focus towards analytical testing of biologics and biosimilars, increasing outsourcing of analytical testing by pharmaceutical companies, increasing acceptance of the QbD approach in pharma research/manufacturing, and adoption of FTE contracts in R&D outsourcing are the major factors driving the growth of the healthcare analytical testing services market.

The report analyzes the global healthcare analytical testing services market by type, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the bioanalytical testing segment accounted for the largest share of the global healthcare analytical testing servicess market in 2017. The large share of this segment is due to increasing number of drugs in the biopharmaceutical pipeline and the growing biopharmaceutical industry.

The global healthcare analytical testing services market by end user is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies and contract research organizations. In 2017, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing outsourcing of analytical testing services by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to boost profit margins, avoid high capital expenditure, and reduce the time required to validate the process and product.

The rising demand for specialized analytical testing services and growth opportunities in emerging APAC countries are expected to provide further growth opportunities for players operating in the healthcare analytical testing services market. However, pricing pressure faced by market players and shortage of skilled professionals in the healthcare analytical testing services industry are some of the factors limiting the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg) held the leading position in the global healthcare analytical testing services market in 2017. Over the past three years, the company has established itself as one of the leading players in the healthcare analytical testing services market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Overview

4.2 APAC: Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, By End User & Country

4.3 Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market: Geographical Snapshot

4.4 Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market: Geographical Mix



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Focus on Analytical Testing of Biologics and Biosimilars

5.2.1.2 Increasing Preference for Outsourcing Analytical Testing

5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption of the Quality By Design Approach

5.2.1.4 Adoption of Fte Contracts in R&D Outsourcing

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Pricing Pressure Faced By Major Players

5.2.2.2 Shortage of Skilled Professionals

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Specialized Analytical Testing Services

5.2.3.2 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Asia Pacific Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Innovative Formulations and Medical Devices Demanding A Unique Analytical Testing Approach

5.2.4.2 Development of Appropriate Dissolution Methods

5.2.4.3 Growing Need to Improve the Sensitivity of Analytical Methods



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Industry Trends

6.1.1 Growing Industry Consolidation

6.1.2 Long-Term Outsourcing and Preferred Vendor Partnerships

6.2 Regulatory Analysis



7 Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bioanalytical Testing

7.2.1 Cell-Based Assays

7.2.2 Virology Testing

7.2.2.1 In Vitro Assays

7.2.2.2 In Vivo Assays

7.2.2.3 Species-Specific Viral Pcr Assays

7.2.3 Immunogenicity & Neutralizing Antibody Testing

7.2.4 Biomarker Testing

7.2.5 Pharmacokinetic Testing

7.3 Physical Characterization

7.3.1 Laser Particle Size Analysis

7.3.2 Thermal Analysis

7.3.3 Image Analysis

7.3.4 Surface Area Analysis

7.3.5 Other Physical Characterization Analysis Services

7.4 Method Development & Validation

7.4.1 Extractables & Leachables Method Development & Validation

7.4.2 Process Impurity Method Development & Validation

7.4.3 Stability Indicating Method Validation

7.4.4 Cleaning Validation Method Development

7.4.5 Analytical Standard Characterization

7.4.6 Technical Consulting

7.4.7 Other Method Validation Services

7.5 Raw Material Testing

7.5.1 Complete Compendial Testing

7.5.2 Heavy Metal Testing

7.5.3 Container Testing

7.5.4 Karl Fischer Analysis

7.5.5 Wet Chemistry Analysis

7.5.6 Other Raw Material Testing Services

7.6 Batch-Release Testing

7.6.1 Dissolution Testing

7.6.2 Elemental Impurity Testing

7.6.3 Disintegration Testing

7.6.4 Hardness Testing

7.6.5 Friability Testing

7.6.6 Other Batch-Release Testing Services

7.7 Stability Testing

7.7.1 Drug Substance Stability Testing

7.7.2 Formulation Evaluation Stability Testing

7.7.3 Accelerated Stability Testing

7.7.4 Photostability Testing

7.7.5 Comparative Stability Testing

7.7.6 Other Stability Testing Services

7.8 Microbial Testing

7.8.1 Microbial Limit Testing

7.8.2 Sterility Testing

7.8.3 Endotoxin Testing

7.8.4 Preservative Efficacy Testing

7.8.5 Water Testing

7.8.6 Other Microbial Testing Services

7.9 Environmental Monitoring

7.9.1 Air Testing

7.9.2 Wastewater/ETP Testing

7.9.3 Other Environmental Monitoring Services



8 Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

8.3 Medical Device Companies

8.4 Contract Research Organizations



9 Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Acquisitions

10.3.2 Expansions

10.3.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.3.4 Services Launches



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Eurofins Scientific

11.2 Labcorp

11.3 SGS

11.4 Charles River

11.5 Wuxi Pharmatech

11.6 Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD)

11.7 Exova

11.8 Pace Analytical

11.9 Envigo

11.10 Intertek

11.11 MPI Research

11.12 Merck KGaA

11.13 Source Bioscience



