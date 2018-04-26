Global Healthcare Analytics Market 2015-2023 - Market to Grow with a CAGR of 12.5%

The report on global healthcare analytics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023. The report predicts the global healthcare analytics market to grow with a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023. The study on healthcare analytics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2015 to 2023.



The report on healthcare analytics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global healthcare analytics market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global healthcare analytics market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Further, Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Healthcare Analytics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Healthcare Analytics Market



4. Global Healthcare Analytics Market by Product

4.1. Descriptive Analytics

4.2. Prescriptive Analytics

4.3. Predictive Analytics



5. Global Healthcare Analytics Market by Application

5.1. Financial Analytics

5.2. Operational Analytics

5.3. Population Health Analytics

5.4. Clinical Analytics



6. Global Healthcare Analytics Market by End User

6.1. Physicians

6.2. Clinics

6.3. Hospitals

6.4. Others



7. Global Healthcare Analytics Market by Region 2017-2023

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Healthcare Analytics Market by Product

7.1.2. North America Healthcare Analytics Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Healthcare Analytics Market by End User

7.1.4. North America Healthcare Analytics Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Healthcare Analytics Market by Product

7.2.2. Europe Healthcare Analytics Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Healthcare Analytics Market by End User

7.2.4. Europe Healthcare Analytics Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Analytics Market by Product

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Analytics Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Analytics Market by End User

7.3.4. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Analytics Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Healthcare Analytics Market by Product

7.4.2. RoW Healthcare Analytics Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Healthcare Analytics Market by End User

7.4.4. RoW Healthcare Analytics Market by Sub-region



8. Company Covered

8.1. Cerner Corporation

8.2. Inovalon Holdings Inc.

8.3. International Business Machines Corporation

8.4. Athenahealth Inc

8.5. Optumhealth Inc.

8.6. Change Healthcare

8.7. Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

8.8. Mckesson Corporation

8.9. Tenet Healthcare Corporation

8.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.



