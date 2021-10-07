Global Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Markets, 2021-2028 - Increasing Focus of Pharmaceutical Companies on Optimizing the Supply Chain

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Barcode, RFID, Biometric), by Component, by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare automatic identification and data capture market size is expected to reach USD 62.0 billion by 2028

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2021 to 2028. The growth is attributed majorly due to the increasing focus of pharmaceutical companies on optimizing the supply chain. For instance, in October 2020, Sandoz launched its first RFID-tagged critical injectable medicines in the U.S.



Furthermore, technological advancements by market players and favorable government policies pertaining to automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) solutions are expected to fuel the market demand in coming years. The National Health Authority of India issued new guidelines for the Ayushman Bharat scheme. These guidelines for to introduce biometric authentication at the time of admission and discharge of the patients. These types of initiatives are anticipated to propel market growth.



In recent years, RFID tools, which use wireless communication to identify and track equipment and assets, have seen strong adoption in healthcare settings. Upgrading of inventory management in pharmacies, hospitals, life and science companies, high demand for enhanced patient safety by healthcare providers, and implementation of automated processes in healthcare facilities are expected to fuel the healthcare RFID market growth during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 outbreak is also becoming an emerging driver for the adoption of biometric solutions. As the COVID-19 is revealing the importance of AIDCs around the world. Hence, it is estimated that the market will witness lucrative opportunities due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



Healthcare Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market Report Highlights

The biometric emerged as the largest revenue-generating segment of the healthcare AIDC market in 2020. Increasing adoption of RFID technology for AIDC services in the healthcare industry is estimated to drive market

The hardware segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the growing installation of RFID systems. The rising requirement for hardware-based components in the AIDC devices such as printers, scanners, readers, cards, and other such systems is expected to drive the market

The clinical segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the study period. Growing adoption of AIDC for clinical applications such as blood transfusion verification, medication administration, verification laboratory specimen identification is anticipated to drive the market

Asia Pacific region has emerged as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Existence of a large pharmaceutical industry requiring this technology for process streamlining

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Healthcare Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Healthcare Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market Dynamics

3.4. Healthcare Automatic Identification And Data Capture Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5. Healthcare Automatic Identification And Data Capture Industry Analysis - PESTLE



Chapter 4 Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5 Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market - Competitive Analysis

5.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

5.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging Players)

5.3 Public Companies

5.3.1 Company market share/position analysis

5.3.2 Competitive dashboard analysis

5.3.3 Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

5.4 Private Companies

5.4.1 List of key emerging companies

5.4.2 Company market position analysis



Chapter 6 Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2028 for the following:

6.2.1 Barcode

6.2.2 RFID

6.2.3 Biometric



Chapter 7 Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Component Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

7.2 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2028 for the following:

7.2.1 Hardware

7.2.2 Software

7.2.3 Services



Chapter 8 Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market: Application Estimates and Trend Analysis

8.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

8.2 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2028 for the following:

8.2.1 Clinical

8.2.2 Non-Clinical



Chapter 9 Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1 Regional Market Snapshot

9.2 Market Share Analysis by Country, 2020



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Datalogic S.p.A.

SICK AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Cognex Corporation

Toshiba TEC Corporation

Bluebird Inc

NXP Semiconductors

SATO Holdings Corporation

The Code Corporation

Jadak - A Novanta Company

Unitech Electronics Co., LTD

Impinj, Inc.

Denso Wave Europe

Avery Dennison Corporation

TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/859isa

