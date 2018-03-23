Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market 2018 Forecast to 2027

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market is poised to grow over the next decade. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include analytics on the rise in healthcare bpo, implementation of fraud risk and identity management programs, emergence of social media and its impact on healthcare industry and the application machine learning for fraud detection is evolving.

By Model, market is categorized into On-Premise Delivery Models and On-Demand Delivery Models.

Based on Type, market is divided into Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics and Descriptive Analytics.

By Component, divided into Software and Services. Application segment is fragmented into Payment Integrity and Insurance Claims Review. Insurance Claims Review is sub divide into Prepayment Review and Postpayment Review.

Based on End User, market is divided into Public/Government Agencies, Employers, Third-Party Service Providers and Private Insurance Payers.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Analytics on the Rise in Healthcare BPO

3.1.2 Implementation of fraud risk and identity management programs

3.1.3 Emergence of social media and its impact on healthcare industry

3.1.4 The application machine learning for fraud detection is evolving

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, By Model

4.1 On-Premise Delivery Models

4.1.1 On-Premise Delivery Models Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2 On-Demand Delivery Models

4.2.1 On-Demand Delivery Models Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5 Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, By Type

5.1 Predictive Analytics

5.1.1 Predictive Analytics Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.2 Prescriptive Analytics

5.2.1 Prescriptive Analytics Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.3 Descriptive Analytics

5.3.1 Descriptive Analytics Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6 Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, By Component

6.1 Software

6.1.1 Software Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.2 Services

6.1.2 Services Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



7 Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, By Application

7.1 Payment Integrity

7.1.1 Payment Integrity Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.2 Insurance Claims Review

7.1.2 Insurance Claims Review Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.1.2.1 Prepayment Review

7.1.2.1.1 Prepayment Review Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.1.2.2 Postpayment Review

7.1.2.2.1 Postpayment Review Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



8 Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, By End User

8.1 Public/Government Agencies

8.1.1 Public/Government Agencies Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

8.2 Employers

8.2.1 Employers Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

8.3 Third-Party Service Providers

8.3.1 Third-Party Service Providers Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

8.4 Private Insurance Payers

8.4.1 Private Insurance Payers Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



9 Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.1.1.1 US

9.1.1.2 Canada

9.1.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.2.1.1 Germany

9.2.1.2 U.K

9.2.1.3 Italy

9.2.1.4 France

9.2.1.5 Spain

9.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.3.1.1 China

9.3.1.2 Japan

9.3.1.3 India

9.3.1.4 Australia

9.3.1.5 New Zealand

9.3.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.1.2 UAE

9.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.5.1.1 Argentina

9.5.1.2 Brazil

9.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.6.1.1 South Africa

9.6.1.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 CGI Group

11.2 Conduent

11.3 DCX Technology

11.4 Fair Isaac (Fico)

11.5 HCL Technologies

11.6 IBM

11.7 Wipro

11.8 Verscend Technologies

11.9 Scio Health Analytics

11.10 Sas Institute

11.11 Pondera Solutions

11.12 Optum (A Part of Unitedhealth Group)

11.13 Northrop Grumman 146

11.14 Mckesson

11.15 Lexinexis (A Part of Relx Group)



