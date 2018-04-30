Global Healthcare IT (HIT) Market Report 2018: Key Strategic Developments by Market Leaders 2014-2017 & Forecasts to 2023

Global healthcare IT solutions market is expected to reach USD 223.16 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research on the global healthcare IT solutions market and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the market dynamics segment. Increasing awareness of the value of digital health, government mandates and financial incentives, shift towards value-based care, and rising incidence of chronic diseases are the key drivers for the global healthcare IT market. However, high installation and deployment cost is a key factor restraining the market growth.



In addition, the report further gives an extensive outlook on various healthcare facilities served by the healthcare IT solutions. These industries include healthcare providers and payers. The healthcare providers segment is further segmented in to hospitals, ambulatory centers, home healthcare & assisted living centers, diagnostic centers, and pharmacies. The healthcare provider end user segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2017, mainly attributed to the rising patient volume, growing healthcare spending by various countries across globe, growing geriatric population, and increasing adoption of healthcare IT solutions by healthcare providers.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. The geographical analysis provides detailed insights on the key trends of the industry in the listed regions & countries, identifying the demographic & economic impact, government & private investments, and regulatory scenario. The report identifies North America to be the largest market followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The geographical analysis section also comments on the key market players shaping the growth of the industry in the respective countries.



The report also includes the competitive landscape based on extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2014-2017).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.1.1.Increasing Awareness of the Value of Digital Health

4.1.1.2.Government Mandates and Financial Incentives in the U.S.

4.1.1.3.Shift Towards Value-Based Care

4.1.1.4.Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

4.1.1.5.Other Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.2.1.High Installation and Maintenance Cost

4.1.2.2.Other Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.1.3.1.Growing Focus on Cloud-Based Solutions

4.1.3.2.Big Data and Advanced Analytics Solutions

4.1.3.3.Emerging Economies

4.1.4. Challenges

4.1.4.1.Interoperability Issues

4.1.4.2.Data Security and Privacy Issues

4.2. Market Share Analysis

4.2.1. Clinical Solutions

4.2.2. Non-Clinical Solutions

4.2.3. U.S.: EHR Market Share Analysis



5. Global Healthcare IT Solutions Market, by Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Clinical Solutions

5.2.1. Electronic Medical/Health Records (EMR/EHR)

5.2.2. M-Health Solutions

5.2.3. Population Health Management Solutions

5.2.4. Care Management Solutions

5.2.5. Telemedicine

5.2.6. Laboratory Information Systems

5.2.7. Computerized Physician Order Entry

5.2.8. Clinical Decision Support Systems

5.2.9. Patient Registry Software

5.2.10. E-Prescribing System

5.2.11. Radiology Information Systems (RIS)

5.2.12. Specialty Information Systems

5.2.13. Digital Pathology Systems

5.2.14. Vendor Neutral Archiving (VNA) / Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS)

5.2.15. Other Clinical Solutions

5.3. Non-Clinical Solutions

5.3.1. Revenue Cycle Management Solutions

5.3.1.1. Billing & Accounts Receivable Management

5.3.1.2. Claims Processing & Management Software

5.3.1.3. Eligibility Verification Solutions

5.3.1.4. Pre-Authorization Software

5.3.1.5. Medical Necessity Software

5.3.1.6. Denial & Appeal Management

5.3.1.7. Other Solutions

5.3.2.Healthcare Analytics

5.3.2.1. Clinical Analytics

5.3.2.2. Financial Analytics

5.3.2.3. Operational and Administrative Analytics

5.3.3. Supply Chain Management Solutions

5.3.4. Workforce Management Solutions

5.3.5. Electronic Data Interchange (EDI)

5.3.6. Medication Management Solutions

5.3.6.1. Electronic Medication Administration Software

5.3.6.2. Barcode Medication Administration

5.3.6.3. Medication Inventory Management Systems

5.3.6.4. Medication Assurance Systems

5.3.7. Provider Network Management Solutions

5.3.8. HIE & Interoperability Solutions

5.3.9. Customer Relationship Management Solutions

5.3.10. Fraud Management Solutions

5.3.11. Other Non-Clinical Solutions



6. Global Healthcare IT Solutions Market, by Component

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Services

6.3. Software

6.4. Hardware



7. Global Healthcare IT Solutions Market, by Deployment Mode

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Web & Cloud Based Solutions

7.3. On-Premise Solutions



8. Global Healthcare IT Solutions Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Healthcare Providers

8.2.1. Hospitals

8.2.2. Ambulatory Centers

8.2.3. Home Healthcare & Assisted Living Centers

8.2.4. Diagnostic Centers

8.2.5. Pharmacies

8.3. Healthcare Payers



9. Global Healthcare IT Solutions Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. U.K.

9.3.2. Germany

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Benelux

9.3.7. Nordics

9.3.8. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. South Korea

9.4.5. Australia

9.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

9.6. Latin America

9.6.1. Brazil

9.6.2. Mexico

9.6.3. Rest of Latin America



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Partnerships, Agreements & Collaborations

10.3. New Product Launches & Upgradation

10.4. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.5. Expansions



