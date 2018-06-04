Global Hearth Market Report 2018-2023

The hearth market is expected to be valued at USD 15.72 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 19.01 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.87% between 2018 and 2023

The major growth drivers for the market include factors such as the cold weather conditions in certain countries and the rising interest for esthetically appealing home decor products by customers. With advancements in hearth technologies and use of smoke-free fuel, the market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The report covers the market by fuel type, product, design, placement, application, technology, and geography. The electric hearth market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The benefits of electric hearths include efficient space heating, along with low emissions, which make them more environmentally friendly. Electric appliances are easier to clean as there are no carbon residues or ash. These are also more economical than other hearths as they require low maintenance and installation costs.

The market for fireplace products is estimated to lead during the forecast period. The fireplaces are among the oldest forms of space heating appliance; hence, they have a major foothold in the market. In the earlier times, these were used for cooking, heating water for laundry, and other domestic purposes. The fireplaces are now mostly used to create a relaxing and comfortable ambience, indoor or outdoor. Modern fireplaces have better heat efficiency and sophistication in design.

The market for modern hearths grows at a higher rate than the traditional ones and is expected to continue during the forecast period. These hearths exhibit various kinds of structures to support different technologies and accommodate various esthetic features. These are also equipped with remote controls and have better fuel efficiency and low emission rate.

The institutional applications are likely to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Study places such as reading room, libraries, common rooms for hostels, provide students the required ambience for academic purposes.

The hearth market in Europe is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The major reason for the growing demand for hearth products is its increasing adoption in and around houses to counter the extremely cold weather in Europe. Interior designers also use hearth products owing to the esthetic appeal of fireplaces.

