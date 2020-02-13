Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2027)

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heat Shrink Tubing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report extensively brings out the dynamics of the heat shrink tubing industry that are currently affecting its market landscape. Special emphasis has been laid on the drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats/trends, and success strategies of key market players. The in-depth research report also has an extensive PESTEL analysis of the leading industry heavyweights, in an attempt to garner information on industry strongholds as well as areas of improvement. This gives stakeholders a holistic view of the heat shrink tubing market, especially for the forecast period.

The study on heat shrink tubing has also conducted a thorough appraisal of Porter's Five Forces analysis. It is an attempt to let stakeholders know what the growth strategies and underlying opportunities are that could enable business leaders make expert decisions in the vast landscape of the heat shrink tubing market. An extensive global research done on the heat shrink tubing market also strives to highlight the key market trends in the heat shrink tubing Industry that are likely to propel its growth during the forecast period.



The competitive analysis of manufacturers in the heat shrink tubing market by our top researchers perhaps remains the most vital ingredient in giving insights about mergers, acquisitions, research and development, and technological innovations. These allow competitors maneuverability to accelerate their growth in the right direction.

Statistical assessments of heat shrink tubing market growth have been carried out in terms of value (US$ Mn) and Volume (million units).

Key Questions Answered

What are the key factors that are influencing the heat shrink tubing market in each region?

What are the prevalent trends/opportunities/success strategies/restraints, and how do they affect the future scope of the heat shrink tubing market?

What are the revenue portfolios and key strategies of the major market players who manufacture heat shrink tubing?

What are the revenue figures of the global heat shrink tubing market by type, material, ratio, industry, and region?

What kind of regulatory frameworks have been adopted in the arena of heat shrink tubing, and how will these shape-shift the market?

What are the major developments that will take place in the heat shrink tubing market during the forecasted period of 2019- 2027?

Research Methodology

Extensive research by our authors has been carried out using both, primary and secondary research parameters. Information on the heat shrink tubing market has been sourced from internal repositories as well as client-specific databases. Qualitative and quantitative information on the heat shrink tubing sector is then extracted by exhaustive research.

Demand analysis of heat shrink tubing across regions and countries is done. Our research has been lauded and widely sought-after, thanks to the infinite supply of information that we obtain from company websites, industrial publications, white papers, and government statistics. Face-to-face discussions give us valuable inputs in the planning stage of the research. Key opinion leaders, distributors, and vendors also aid us in analyzing the demand-supply gap, if any.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Market Taxonomy - Segment Definitions

2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.1. List of Primary and Secondary Sources

2.3. Key Assumptions for Data Modeling



3. Executive Summary: Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Market - Macro Economic Factors Overview

4.2.1. World GDP Indicator - For Top Economies

4.3. Market Factor Analysis

4.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

4.3.3. Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.4. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

4.3.4.1. Drivers

4.3.4.2. Restraints

4.3.4.3. Opportunities

4.3.4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints

4.4. Regulations and Policies

4.5. Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2027

4.5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Mn)

4.5.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2013-2018

4.5.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2019-2027

4.5.2. Pricing Analysis

4.6. Market Opportunity Assessment - By Region (Global/ North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)

4.6.1. By Type

4.6.2. By Material

4.6.3. By Industry

4.7. Competitive Scenario and Trends

4.7.1. Heat Shrink Tubing Market Concentration Rate

4.7.1.1. List of Emerging, Prominent and Leading Players

4.7.2. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions

4.8. Market Outlook



5. Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

5.1. Overview and Definitions

5.2. Key Segment Analysis

5.3. Heat Shrink Tubing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2017 - 2027

5.3.1. Single Wall

5.3.2. Dual Wall



6. Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Material

6.1. Overview

6.2. Key Segment Analysis

6.3. Heat Shrink Tubing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Material, 2017 - 2027

6.3.1. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

6.3.2. Fluorinated ethylene propylene (FPE)

6.3.3. Perfluoroalkoxy alkane (PFA)

6.3.4. Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

6.3.5. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

6.3.6. Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)



7. Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Shrink Ratio

7.1. Overview

7.2. Key Segment Analysis

7.3. Heat Shrink Tubing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Shrink Ratio, 2017 - 2027

7.3.1. 2:1

7.3.2. 3:1

7.3.3. 4:1

7.3.4. 6:1



8. Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Industry

8.1. Overview

8.2. Heat Shrink Tubing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2017 - 2027

8.2.1. Electrical

8.2.1.1. Electrical Equipment Manufacturing

8.2.1.2. Electrical construction & Repair

8.2.2. IT & Telecom

8.2.3. Construction

8.2.3.1. Residential

8.2.3.2. Commercial

8.2.4. Transport

8.2.4.1. Railway

8.2.4.2. Trucks, Bus & Off Road

8.2.5. Aerospace

8.2.6. Energy & Utilities

8.2.7. Healthcare

8.2.8. Others (Data Center, Automotive, Oil & Gas)



9. Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2017 - 2027

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Heat Shrink Tubing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2017 - 2027

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Middle East & Africa

9.2.5. South America



10. North America Heat Shrink Tubing Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

10.3. North America Heat Shrink Tubing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2017 - 2027

10.3.1. Single Wall

10.3.2. Dual Wall

10.4. North America Heat Shrink Tubing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Material, 2017 - 2027

10.4.1. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

10.4.2. Fluorinated ethylene propylene (FPE)

10.4.3. Perfluoroalkoxy alkane (PFA)

10.4.4. Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

10.4.5. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

10.4.6. Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

10.5. North America Heat Shrink Tubing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Shrink Ratio, 2017 - 2027

10.5.1. 2:1

10.5.2. 3:1

10.5.3. 4:1

10.5.4. 6:1

10.6. North America Heat Shrink Tubing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2017 - 2027

10.6.1. Electrical

10.6.1.1. Electrical Equipment Manufacturing

10.6.1.2. Electrical construction & Repair

10.6.2. IT & Telecom

10.6.3. Construction

10.6.3.1. Residential

10.6.3.2. Commercial

10.6.4. Transport

10.6.4.1. Railway

10.6.4.2. Trucks, Bus & Off Road

10.6.5. Aerospace

10.6.6. Energy & Utilities

10.6.7. Healthcare

10.6.8. Others (Data Center, Automotive, Oil & Gas)

10.7. North America Heat Shrink Tubing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2017 - 2027

10.7.1. U.S.

10.7.2. Canada

10.7.3. Rest of North America



11. Europe Heat Shrink Tubing Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Asia Pacific Heat Shrink Tubing Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Heat Shrink Tubing Market Analysis and Forecast



14. South America Heat Shrink Tubing Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix

15.2. Market Positioning of Key Players (2018)

15.3. Regional Presence (Intensity Map)



16. Company Profiles

16.1. 3M Company

16.1.1. Business Overview

16.1.2. Sales Area/ Geographical Presence

16.1.3. Key Competitors

16.1.4. Revenue

16.1.5. Strategy

16.2. Changyuan Group, Ltd.

16.3. HellermannTyton

16.4. Panduit

16.5. Pexco LLC

16.6. SHAWCOR

16.7. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

16.8. Taiwan Yun Lin Electronic Co., Ltd

16.9. TE Connectivity Ltd.

16.10. Techflex, Inc

16.11. Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.



17. Key Takeaways



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l8h62q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

