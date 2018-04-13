Global Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Strategic Business Report 2018 - Municipal Authorities Prioritize HDD Catalysts in Trucking Fleet

DUBLIN, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts in US$ Million.
The report profiles 12 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Clariant (Switzerland)
- Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (CDTi) (USA)
- Johnson Matthey plc (UK)
- N.E. Chemcat Corporation (Japan)
- Umicore N.V. (Belgium)
Key Topics Covered
1. Industry Overview
Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts: A Prelude
Outlook
Design and Functional Attributes of Diesel Engine Make it More Prone to Exhaust Emissions
Key Pollutants Present in Diesel Engine Exhaust Emissions
Hydrocarbons (HC)
Carbon Monoxide (CO)
Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx)
Particulate Matter (PM)
Tightening Regulatory Landscape Builds Robust Platform for Wider Proliferation of HDD Catalysts
Emission Norms for Heavy Duty Diesel Engines in Key Regional Markets
Revival of Global HCV Market Bodes Well for the HDD Catalysts Market
HDD Catalysts Emerge As the Next Big Opportunity for Emission Control Catalysts
Rising Production Volumes of HDD Engines to Accelerate Demand Growth
Asia-Pacific: The New Focal Point
Competitive Scenario
BASF, Johnson Matthey, and Umicore Lead the Market
Manufacturers Announce Major CAPEX Projects
Staying Closer to Automotive Hubs Emerges as a Key Strategy
2. Market Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues
Pivotal Role of Trucks in Road Transport & Increased Need to Curb Truck Exhaust Pollution Spur Market Growth
Municipal Authorities Prioritize HDD Catalysts in Trucking Fleet
Transit Buses: Another Lucrative Opportunity for HDD Catalysts
Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC): The Widely Used HDD Catalyst
Diesel Particulate Filters Gain Precedence in Controlling Particulates
SCR Continues to be the Prolific Tool in NOx Reduction
Integrated Models: The Ongoing Trend
Market Envisions New Opportunities in the Aftermarket Segment
PGMs: Vital Components in Manufacture of HDD Catalysts
Palladium Rapidly Gaining Ground over Platinum
Manufacturers Prioritize Thrifting Approach for Reducing the Cost Impact of PGMs
Potential of Natural Gas in Heavy Vehicles to Dent Market Prospects
3. Regulatory Scenario in Major Geographic Regions
The United States
Canada
Japan
Europe
Technology Requirements for Lower HDD Engine Emissions (Euro IV - Euro VI)
China
India
Hong Kong
Singapore
Brazil
Mexico
4. Product Overview
Emission Control Catalysts: An Introduction
An Overview of Diesel Engines
Diesel Engine Emissions
Toxic Effects of Diesel Engine Emissions on Human Health
Emission Control Technologies for Diesel Engines
Technologies to Curb Particulate Materials
Diesel Particulate Filters (DPFs)
Diesel Oxidation Catalysts (DOCs)
Technologies to Curb Oxides of Nitrogen
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)
Lean NOx Catalysts (LNC)
Lean NOx Traps (LNT)
Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)
5. Recent Industry Activity
SABIC Emerges as Largest Shareholder of Clariant
Umicore Acquires Select Emission Control Catalyst Assets of Haldor Topsoe
Umicore Takes Over Ownership of South Korean Joint Venture
Umicore to Consolidate Production in Germany
Umicore Commences Production at New Plant in Poland
CDTi Inks Supply Agreement with Hino Motors
CDTi Bags Supply Contract from the New York City Department of Sanitation
CDTi Teams Up with PACCAR Parts
CDTi Receives VERT Certification for Purifilter EGR DPF System
CDTi Closes Ontario Manufacturing Facility to Align Operating Footprint
CDTi Teams Up with Panasonic Ecology Systems
6. Focus on Select Global Players
7. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 12 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 14)
The United States (4)
Canada (1)
Japan (1)
Europe (6)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Rest of Europe (4)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dpbxb3/global_heavy_duty?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-heavy-duty-diesel-hdd-catalysts-strategic-business-report-2018---municipal-authorities-prioritize-hdd-catalysts-in-trucking-fleet-300629572.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article