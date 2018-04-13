Global Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Strategic Business Report 2018 - Municipal Authorities Prioritize HDD Catalysts in Trucking Fleet

The "Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts in US$ Million.

The report profiles 12 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • BASF SE (Germany)
  • Clariant (Switzerland)
  • Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (CDTi) (USA)
  • Johnson Matthey plc (UK)
  • N.E. Chemcat Corporation (Japan)
  • Umicore N.V. (Belgium)

    Key Topics Covered

    1. Industry Overview
    Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts: A Prelude
    Outlook
    Design and Functional Attributes of Diesel Engine Make it More Prone to Exhaust Emissions
    Key Pollutants Present in Diesel Engine Exhaust Emissions
    Hydrocarbons (HC)
    Carbon Monoxide (CO)
    Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx)
    Particulate Matter (PM)
    Tightening Regulatory Landscape Builds Robust Platform for Wider Proliferation of HDD Catalysts
    Emission Norms for Heavy Duty Diesel Engines in Key Regional Markets
    Revival of Global HCV Market Bodes Well for the HDD Catalysts Market
    HDD Catalysts Emerge As the Next Big Opportunity for Emission Control Catalysts
    Rising Production Volumes of HDD Engines to Accelerate Demand Growth
    Asia-Pacific: The New Focal Point
    Competitive Scenario
    BASF, Johnson Matthey, and Umicore Lead the Market
    Manufacturers Announce Major CAPEX Projects
    Staying Closer to Automotive Hubs Emerges as a Key Strategy

    2. Market Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues
    Pivotal Role of Trucks in Road Transport & Increased Need to Curb Truck Exhaust Pollution Spur Market Growth
    Municipal Authorities Prioritize HDD Catalysts in Trucking Fleet
    Transit Buses: Another Lucrative Opportunity for HDD Catalysts
    Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC): The Widely Used HDD Catalyst
    Diesel Particulate Filters Gain Precedence in Controlling Particulates
    SCR Continues to be the Prolific Tool in NOx Reduction
    Integrated Models: The Ongoing Trend
    Market Envisions New Opportunities in the Aftermarket Segment
    PGMs: Vital Components in Manufacture of HDD Catalysts
    Palladium Rapidly Gaining Ground over Platinum
    Manufacturers Prioritize Thrifting Approach for Reducing the Cost Impact of PGMs
    Potential of Natural Gas in Heavy Vehicles to Dent Market Prospects

    3. Regulatory Scenario in Major Geographic Regions
    The United States
    Canada
    Japan
    Europe
    Technology Requirements for Lower HDD Engine Emissions (Euro IV - Euro VI)
    China
    India
    Hong Kong
    Singapore
    Brazil
    Mexico

    4. Product Overview
    Emission Control Catalysts: An Introduction
    An Overview of Diesel Engines
    Diesel Engine Emissions
    Toxic Effects of Diesel Engine Emissions on Human Health
    Emission Control Technologies for Diesel Engines
    Technologies to Curb Particulate Materials
    Diesel Particulate Filters (DPFs)
    Diesel Oxidation Catalysts (DOCs)
    Technologies to Curb Oxides of Nitrogen
    Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)
    Lean NOx Catalysts (LNC)
    Lean NOx Traps (LNT)
    Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

    5. Recent Industry Activity
    SABIC Emerges as Largest Shareholder of Clariant
    Umicore Acquires Select Emission Control Catalyst Assets of Haldor Topsoe
    Umicore Takes Over Ownership of South Korean Joint Venture
    Umicore to Consolidate Production in Germany
    Umicore Commences Production at New Plant in Poland
    CDTi Inks Supply Agreement with Hino Motors
    CDTi Bags Supply Contract from the New York City Department of Sanitation
    CDTi Teams Up with PACCAR Parts
    CDTi Receives VERT Certification for Purifilter EGR DPF System
    CDTi Closes Ontario Manufacturing Facility to Align Operating Footprint
    CDTi Teams Up with Panasonic Ecology Systems

    6. Focus on Select Global Players

    7. Global Market Perspective

    Total Companies Profiled: 12 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 14)

    The United States (4)
    Canada (1)
    Japan (1)
    Europe (6)
    - Germany (1)
    - The United Kingdom (1)
    - Rest of Europe (4)
    Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dpbxb3/global_heavy_duty?w=5

