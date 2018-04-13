Global Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Strategic Business Report 2018 - Municipal Authorities Prioritize HDD Catalysts in Trucking Fleet

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts in US$ Million.



The report profiles 12 companies including many key and niche players such as:



BASF SE ( Germany )

) Clariant ( Switzerland )

) Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (CDTi) ( USA )

) Johnson Matthey plc (UK)

plc (UK) N.E. Chemcat Corporation ( Japan )

) Umicore N.V. ( Belgium )

Key Topics Covered



1. Industry Overview

Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts: A Prelude

Outlook

Design and Functional Attributes of Diesel Engine Make it More Prone to Exhaust Emissions

Key Pollutants Present in Diesel Engine Exhaust Emissions

Hydrocarbons (HC)

Carbon Monoxide (CO)

Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx)

Particulate Matter (PM)

Tightening Regulatory Landscape Builds Robust Platform for Wider Proliferation of HDD Catalysts

Emission Norms for Heavy Duty Diesel Engines in Key Regional Markets

Revival of Global HCV Market Bodes Well for the HDD Catalysts Market

HDD Catalysts Emerge As the Next Big Opportunity for Emission Control Catalysts

Rising Production Volumes of HDD Engines to Accelerate Demand Growth

Asia-Pacific: The New Focal Point

Competitive Scenario

BASF, Johnson Matthey, and Umicore Lead the Market

Manufacturers Announce Major CAPEX Projects

Staying Closer to Automotive Hubs Emerges as a Key Strategy



2. Market Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues

Pivotal Role of Trucks in Road Transport & Increased Need to Curb Truck Exhaust Pollution Spur Market Growth

Municipal Authorities Prioritize HDD Catalysts in Trucking Fleet

Transit Buses: Another Lucrative Opportunity for HDD Catalysts

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC): The Widely Used HDD Catalyst

Diesel Particulate Filters Gain Precedence in Controlling Particulates

SCR Continues to be the Prolific Tool in NOx Reduction

Integrated Models: The Ongoing Trend

Market Envisions New Opportunities in the Aftermarket Segment

PGMs: Vital Components in Manufacture of HDD Catalysts

Palladium Rapidly Gaining Ground over Platinum

Manufacturers Prioritize Thrifting Approach for Reducing the Cost Impact of PGMs

Potential of Natural Gas in Heavy Vehicles to Dent Market Prospects



3. Regulatory Scenario in Major Geographic Regions

The United States

Canada

Japan

Europe

Technology Requirements for Lower HDD Engine Emissions (Euro IV - Euro VI)

China

India

Hong Kong

Singapore

Brazil

Mexico



4. Product Overview

Emission Control Catalysts: An Introduction

An Overview of Diesel Engines

Diesel Engine Emissions

Toxic Effects of Diesel Engine Emissions on Human Health

Emission Control Technologies for Diesel Engines

Technologies to Curb Particulate Materials

Diesel Particulate Filters (DPFs)

Diesel Oxidation Catalysts (DOCs)

Technologies to Curb Oxides of Nitrogen

Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)

Lean NOx Catalysts (LNC)

Lean NOx Traps (LNT)

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)



5. Recent Industry Activity

SABIC Emerges as Largest Shareholder of Clariant

Umicore Acquires Select Emission Control Catalyst Assets of Haldor Topsoe

Umicore Takes Over Ownership of South Korean Joint Venture

Umicore to Consolidate Production in Germany

Umicore Commences Production at New Plant in Poland

CDTi Inks Supply Agreement with Hino Motors

CDTi Bags Supply Contract from the New York City Department of Sanitation

CDTi Teams Up with PACCAR Parts

CDTi Receives VERT Certification for Purifilter EGR DPF System

CDTi Closes Ontario Manufacturing Facility to Align Operating Footprint

CDTi Teams Up with Panasonic Ecology Systems



6. Focus on Select Global Players



7. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 12 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 14)



The United States (4)

Canada (1)

Japan (1)

Europe (6)

- Germany (1)

- The United Kingdom (1)

- Rest of Europe (4)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dpbxb3/global_heavy_duty?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-heavy-duty-diesel-hdd-catalysts-strategic-business-report-2018---municipal-authorities-prioritize-hdd-catalysts-in-trucking-fleet-300629572.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

