Global Heavy Trucks Market Report 2019

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global heavy trucks sector, major manufacturers, top markets, manufacturing trends, and market size forecasts.

This global market study includes:

Heavy truck market size estimates (market sales) for the top countries

A review of the latest manufacturing developments and market trends (including active safety, biofuels, emissions, fuel economy, hybrids, selective catalytic reduction, exhaust gas recirculation)

Manufacturer sales and production estimates and forecasts

Profiles of the major truck manufacturers including their strategies and prospects

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

Ashok Leyland



Future prospects





Production



Chinese manufacturers



Beiqi Foton





China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co. Ltd





Dongfeng Motor Group





First Automotive Works (FAW)



Daimler Trucks



Future prospects





Production





Sales



Hino Motors



Future prospects





Production





Sales



Isuzu Motors Ltd.



Future prospects





Production





Sales



Iveco



Future prospects





Production





Sales



KamAZ



Future prospects





Production



MAN SE



Future prospects





Production





Sales



Navistar International



Future prospects





Production





Sales



Paccar



Future prospects





Production





Sales



Scania AB



Future prospects





Production





Sales



Tata Motors Limited



Future prospects





Production





Sales



Volvo Trucks



Future prospects





Production





Sales

Electric trucks

Markets

China



Europe



India



Japan



North American Free Trade Agreement markets (NAFTA)



Russia



South America



World production of trucks over GVW 6 tonnes

Technologies

Active safety



Biofuels



Biomethane





First-generation biodiesel





Second-generation biodiesel





Volvo's BioDME project



Emissions



Archive of historic emissions regulations by region





Brazil







China







Europe







Emission standards









Euro VI regulation







India







Japan







Mexico







Russia







Heavy-duty engines







United States



Fuel economy



Alternative drivetrains are attracting interest





Conventional technology has a role to play





Developments in powertrain will become increasingly important





Optimised transmission systems will become more common





The EPA SmartWay programme encourages fuel savings



Hybrids



Selective catalytic reduction (SCR) versus enhanced exhaust gas recirculation (EGR)



EGR





SCR





The future for SCR versus EGR

