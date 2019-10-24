Global Heavy Trucks Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Heavy Trucks Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global heavy trucks sector, major manufacturers, top markets, manufacturing trends, and market size forecasts.

This global market study includes:

  • Heavy truck market size estimates (market sales) for the top countries
  • A review of the latest manufacturing developments and market trends (including active safety, biofuels, emissions, fuel economy, hybrids, selective catalytic reduction, exhaust gas recirculation)
  • Manufacturer sales and production estimates and forecasts
  • Profiles of the major truck manufacturers including their strategies and prospects
  • Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
  • Prepare supply and demand forecasts
  • Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
  • Carry out competitive intelligence

You can use this report to:

  • Gain a quick overview of the automotive heavy trucks sector globally
  • Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets
  • Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
  • Review the latest and most significant technological developments
  • Follow the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
  • Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
  • Track key companies' latest activities and prospects

Key Topics Covered:

  • Introduction
  • Pester analysis
  • Companies
    • Ashok Leyland
      • Future prospects
      • Production
    • Chinese manufacturers
      • Beiqi Foton
      • China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co. Ltd
      • Dongfeng Motor Group
      • First Automotive Works (FAW)
    • Daimler Trucks
      • Future prospects
      • Production
      • Sales
    • Hino Motors
      • Future prospects
      • Production
      • Sales
    • Isuzu Motors Ltd.
      • Future prospects
      • Production
      • Sales
    • Iveco
      • Future prospects
      • Production
      • Sales
    • KamAZ
      • Future prospects
      • Production
    • MAN SE
      • Future prospects
      • Production
      • Sales
    • Navistar International
      • Future prospects
      • Production
      • Sales
    • Paccar
      • Future prospects
      • Production
      • Sales
    • Scania AB
      • Future prospects
      • Production
      • Sales
    • Tata Motors Limited
      • Future prospects
      • Production
      • Sales
    • Volvo Trucks
      • Future prospects
      • Production
      • Sales
  • Electric trucks
  • Markets
    • China
    • Europe
    • India
    • Japan
    • North American Free Trade Agreement markets (NAFTA)
    • Russia
    • South America
    • World production of trucks over GVW 6 tonnes
  • Technologies
    • Active safety
    • Biofuels
      • Biomethane
      • First-generation biodiesel
      • Second-generation biodiesel
        • Volvo's BioDME project
    • Emissions
      • Archive of historic emissions regulations by region
        • Brazil
        • China
        • Europe
          • Emission standards
            • Euro VI regulation
        • India
        • Japan
        • Mexico
        • Russia
          • Heavy-duty engines
        • United States
    • Fuel economy
      • Alternative drivetrains are attracting interest
      • Conventional technology has a role to play
      • Developments in powertrain will become increasingly important
      • Optimised transmission systems will become more common
      • The EPA SmartWay programme encourages fuel savings
    • Hybrids
    • Selective catalytic reduction (SCR) versus enhanced exhaust gas recirculation (EGR)
      • EGR
      • SCR
      • The future for SCR versus EGR

