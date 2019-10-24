Global Heavy Trucks Market Report 2019
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global heavy trucks sector, major manufacturers, top markets, manufacturing trends, and market size forecasts.
This global market study includes:
- Heavy truck market size estimates (market sales) for the top countries
- A review of the latest manufacturing developments and market trends (including active safety, biofuels, emissions, fuel economy, hybrids, selective catalytic reduction, exhaust gas recirculation)
- Manufacturer sales and production estimates and forecasts
- Profiles of the major truck manufacturers including their strategies and prospects
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
You can use this report to:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive heavy trucks sector globally
- Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Follow the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
- Track key companies' latest activities and prospects
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- Ashok Leyland
- Future prospects
- Production
- Chinese manufacturers
- Beiqi Foton
- China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co. Ltd
- Dongfeng Motor Group
- First Automotive Works (FAW)
- Daimler Trucks
- Future prospects
- Production
- Sales
- Hino Motors
- Future prospects
- Production
- Sales
- Isuzu Motors Ltd.
- Future prospects
- Production
- Sales
- Iveco
- Future prospects
- Production
- Sales
- KamAZ
- Future prospects
- Production
- MAN SE
- Future prospects
- Production
- Sales
- Navistar International
- Future prospects
- Production
- Sales
- Paccar
- Future prospects
- Production
- Sales
- Scania AB
- Future prospects
- Production
- Sales
- Tata Motors Limited
- Future prospects
- Production
- Sales
- Volvo Trucks
- Future prospects
- Production
- Sales
- Electric trucks
- Markets
- China
- Europe
- India
- Japan
- North American Free Trade Agreement markets (NAFTA)
- Russia
- South America
- World production of trucks over GVW 6 tonnes
- Technologies
- Active safety
- Biofuels
- Biomethane
- First-generation biodiesel
- Second-generation biodiesel
- Volvo's BioDME project
- Emissions
- Archive of historic emissions regulations by region
- Brazil
- China
- Europe
- Emission standards
- Euro VI regulation
- India
- Japan
- Mexico
- Russia
- Heavy-duty engines
- United States
- Fuel economy
- Alternative drivetrains are attracting interest
- Conventional technology has a role to play
- Developments in powertrain will become increasingly important
- Optimised transmission systems will become more common
- The EPA SmartWay programme encourages fuel savings
- Hybrids
- Selective catalytic reduction (SCR) versus enhanced exhaust gas recirculation (EGR)
- EGR
- SCR
- The future for SCR versus EGR
