Global Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Report 2018-2023

DUBLIN, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market by Products & Services (Hematology Analyzers (5 Parts, 6 Parts, 3 Part, PoC, Semi-Automated), Hemostasis, Immunohematology), Price Range (High, Low), End User (Government labs) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The hematology products market is projected to reach USD 4.98 Billion by 2023 from USD 3.31 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
Factors such as the growth in blood donations, increasing incidence of blood disorder, and technological advancements in hematology analyzers and reagents are driving the growth of the market.
Based on products and services, the hematology analyzers and reagents market is classified into hematology, hemostasis, and immunohematology products & services. The hematology products and services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of POC testing hematology analyzers in emerging economies, launch of technologically advanced hematology products coupled with the increasing preference towards automation, and the availability of a wide range of services from major hematology providers.
By price range, the hematology instruments market is classified into high-end, mid-range, and low-end hematology analyzers. The low-end hematology analyzers segment accounted for the largest share of the global hematology instruments market in 2017.
On the basis of end user, the hematology products and services market is segmented into hospital laboratories, commercial service providers, government reference laboratories, and research & academic institutes. In 2017, the commercial service providers segment accounted for the largest share of the market owing to the increasing incidence of leukemia and anaemia, shift from manual testing to automated testing, and competitive benefits offered by these providers as compared to hospitals (such as affordable service costs, efficient turnaround time, and efficient management for sample collection).
Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market
Factors such as the high cost of hematology analyzers, product recalls, and the slow adoption of advanced hematology instruments in emerging countries are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.
The report covers the hematology products and services market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018, owing to factors such as rising incidence of patients suffering from blood disorders, growing prevalence of target diseases, and rising demand for blood transfusions in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Overview
4.2 Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market, By Product and Service, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)
4.3 Hematology Instruments Market, By Price Range, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)
4.4 Hematology Products and Services Market, By End User, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)
4.5 Hematology Instruments Market, By Country (2018-2023)
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rise in Blood Donation
5.2.1.2 Increasing Incidence of Blood Disorders
5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements
5.2.1.4 Integration of Hematology Analyzers With Flow Cytometry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Product Recalls and Safety Alerts
5.2.2.2 Slow Adoption of Advanced Hematology Instruments in Emerging Countries
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Use of Automated Hematology Analyzers
5.2.3.2 Market Penetration Opportunities in Emerging Countries
5.2.3.3 Rising Awareness Among End Users About Advanced Hematology Analyzers
5.2.3.4 Emergence of Microfluidics Technology
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Cost of Advanced Hematology Analyzers
5.2.4.2 Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Processes Significantly Increasing the Gestation Period for Product Launches
5.2.5 Industry Trend
5.2.5.1 Growing Reagent Rental Business
6 Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market, By Product & Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hematology Products & Services
6.2.1 Instruments
6.2.1.1 5-Part and 6-Part Fully Automated Hematology Analyzers
6.2.1.2 3-Part Fully Automated Hematology Analyzers
6.2.1.3 Semi-Automated Hematology Analyzers
6.2.1.4 Point-Of-Care Testing Hematology Analyzers
6.2.2 Reagents & Consumables
6.2.2.1 Hematology Reagents
6.2.2.2 Slide Stainers/Makers
6.2.2.3 Controls and Calibrators
6.2.2.4 Consumables
6.2.3 Services
6.3 Hemostasis Products & Services
6.3.1 Instruments
6.3.2 Reagents & Consumables
6.3.3 Services
6.4 Immunohematology Products & Services
6.4.1 Instruments
6.4.2 Reagents & Consumables
6.4.3 Services
7 Hematology Instruments Market, By Price Range
7.1 Introduction
7.2 High-End Hematology Analyzers
7.3 Mid-Range Hematology Analyzers
7.4 Low-End Hematology Analyzers
8 Hematology Products and Services Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hospital Laboratories
8.3 Commercial Service Providers
8.4 Government Reference Laboratories
8.5 Research and Academic Institutes
9 Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market, By Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 France
9.3.3 UK
9.3.4 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 Rest of the World
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Global Market Share Analysis
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Major Product Launches and Enhancements (2015-2018)
10.3.2 Major Agreements (2015-2018)
10.3.3 Major Geographic Expansions (2015-2018)
10.3.4 Major Strategic Acquisitions and Mergers (2015-2018)
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Abbott
11.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories
11.3 Biosystems (A Part of Ginper Group)
11.4 Boule
11.5 Danaher
11.6 Diatron
11.7 Drew Scientific
11.8 EKF Diagnostics
11.9 Horiba
11.10 Mindray
11.11 Nihon Kohden
11.12 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
11.13 Roche
11.14 Siemens
11.15 Sysmex
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v87v7l/global_hematology?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hematology-analyzers-and-reagents-market-report-2018-2023-300668588.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article