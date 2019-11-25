Global Hemodialysis Market Analysis by Product & Service, Modality, End-user and Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemodialysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hemodialysis market reached a value of around US$ 75.4 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 99.3 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2024.

The growing prevalence of various diseases, such as End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. These diseases are usually caused by high blood pressure, hypertension, diabetes, excessive alcoholism and drug abuse. There is also a gradual loss of kidney functioning in such cases, which leads to declining health and nerve damage.

Hemodialysis assists in stabilizing blood pressure levels and restoring nutritional health. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of timely diagnosis and treatment of kidney disorders has increased the adoption of hemodialysis devices. Additionally, various technological innovations, including the introduction of compact-sized machines that can be conveniently used for home-based treatments, are significantly boosting the product demand.

Other factors such as enhanced research and development (R&D), favorable government policies to promote public healthcare infrastructure, and the rising trend of automation in treatment processes are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Baxter International, Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Barun Melsungen, DaVita, Cantel Medical Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care, Nipro Corporation, Rockwell Medical, Medivators, Toray Medical Company Ltd., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Surni Group, Gambro, Satellite Healthcare Inc., Renacon Pharma Ltd., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global hemodialysis market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global hemodialysis industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the segment?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the modality?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global hemodialysis industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global hemodialysis industry?

What is the structure of the global hemodialysis industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global hemodialysis industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Hemodialysis Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Segment

5.3.1 Market Breakup by Product

5.3.2 Market Breakup by Services

5.4 Market Breakup by Modality

5.5 Market Breakup by End-user

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Segment

6.1 Hemodialysis Products

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Breakup by Product

6.1.2.1 Machines

6.1.2.2 Dialyzers

6.1.2.3 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Hemodialysis Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Breakup by Service

6.2.2.1 In-center Services

6.2.2.2 Home Services

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Modality

7.1 Conventional Hemodialysis

7.2 Short Daily Hemodialysis

7.3 Nocturnal Hemodialysis



8 Market Breakup by End-user

8.1 Hospitals

8.2 Independent Dialysis Centres

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.2 Europe

9.3 North America

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Baxter International

13.3.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation

13.3.3 B. Barun Melsungen

13.3.4 DaVita

13.3.5 Cantel Medical Corporation

13.3.6 Fresenius Medical Care

13.3.7 Nipro Corporation

13.3.8 Rockwell Medical

13.3.9 Medivators

13.3.10 Toray Medical Company Ltd.

13.3.11 Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

13.3.12 Surni Group

13.3.13 Gambro

13.3.14 Satellite Healthcare Inc.

13.3.15 Renacon Pharma Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wq6gx1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

