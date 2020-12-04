Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market Report 2020-2025: Increased Competitive Intensity Driving Transformational Growth through M&A

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Innovations and Evolving Standard of Care Fueling Growth of the Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hemodynamic monitoring aims to guide medical management of critically ill patients who are prone to hemodynamic instability.



It performs the function of assessing the blood volume and oxygen perfusion, along with other parameters, to prevent or treat organ failure and improve the outcomes for patients. This study aims to analyze and forecast the market outlook for hemodynamic monitoring systems in North America, European Union (EU), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).



It profiles major companies in the hemodynamic monitoring systems market and provides recommendations on growth opportunities. In a viral pandemic like the ongoing Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), monitoring of oxygen perfusion and hypotension in ICU and critical care units is vital to prevent complications like sepsis, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and organ dysfunction.



Amid this backdrop, there could be a strong demand for hemodynamic monitoring in ICUs, which could highlight the lack of capacity among existing suppliers.



While in the first half 2020, cancellation of elective surgeries has contracted the demand for devices used in the perioperative setting, in the second half, it is expected to be offset by factors like greater demand in ICUs for managing COVID-19 patients and pent-up demand due to the uptick in elective surgery volumes.



The market for hemodynamic monitoring systems is showing steady growth due to factors such as: Rising Importance of fluid management driven by goal-directed therapy, need for optimizing fluid status and perfusion throughout the continuum of care, and increasing number of surgeries and critical care admissions due to rising prevalence of chronic morbidities.



The competitive landscape in the hemodynamic monitoring systems market is undergoing constant transformation, specifically in the non-invasive segment, with innovative start-ups offering wireless, wearable, and easy-to-administer technologies. These technologies enable continuity and access to care through remote monitoring in situations like the recent COVID-19 pandemic and other natural calamities.



Established players are building hybrid, integrated platform solutions with advanced algorithms, combining minimally invasive and non-invasive methods to meet the changing requirements of physicians across the continuum of care. While pulmonary artery catheterization (PAC) and thermodilution are believed to be the gold standard by clinicians due to their greater reliability in measuring blood flow, their highly invasive nature is leading to complications.



This is resulting in a gradual shift in the practice of hemodynamic monitoring at the bedside in the ICU and perioperative settings with the usage of minimally invasive and non-invasive methods. Availability of greater evidence-base on validity and reliability of non-invasive technologies is expected to drive clinical trust and address the unmet needs to measure hemodynamic parameters early in the care continuum, in a safe way to plan the treatment course.



While continuous non-invasive technologies for beat-to-beat monitoring like Bioreactance and arterial wave volume clamp pulse contour methods have gained wider adoption in non-critical settings, the Doppler ultrasound method has gained greater validity among clinicians to accurately measure parameters similar to the gold standard method of thermodilution. Until recently, the existing market leaders have succeeded by leveraging their scale and brand positioning to meet the market demands.



However, sustaining growth and leadership necessitates well thought out R&D investments or collaborations with emerging start-ups, and even possible acquisitions to strength the product portfolio. Companies are also pivoting from a capital equipment and proprietary disposable driven business model to a software-based, long-term subscription and licensing contract model in their efforts to transition to value-based care and drive the adoption of hemodynamic monitoring across multiple clinical needs.



Increasing number of surgeries and chronic morbidities requiring critical care, along with the importance of goal-directed therapy for fluid management, has enabled greater adoption of hemodynamic monitoring systems in the market.



While continuous invasive hemodynamic monitoring using the arterial line is the choice in critically ill and highly unstable patients undergoing surgery, continuous non-Invasive methods would become an alternative in surgical care in the medium term (3-5 years) to guide perioperative hemodynamic therapy and eventually improve postoperative outcome.



Established companies are offering greater breadth of product lines (invasive, minimally invasive, and non-invasive) either by investing in R&D or acquiring complementary product companies to serve the varied needs of providers. Non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring systems are witnessing higher growth driven by the greater need to provide user-friendly, rapid cardiac output measurement with less complications and faster recovery time.



Device makers and providers can ward off challenges arising in continuity of care and accessibility of patients due to unforeseen catastrophic situations like pandemic threats and other natural calamities by leveraging remote monitoring and patient-oriented wireless technologies. Software-based business models (SaaS) enable device companies to integrate hemodynamic monitoring capabilities in a plethora of bedside patient monitors which are an indispensable part of care provision in ICUs and surgical theaters.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Strategic Imperatives for the Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market

Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market, Definitions

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Care Setting

Segmentation by Products and Technologies

Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems, Key Competitors by Segments

Key Elements of Hemodynamic Monitoring

Key Aspects of an Ideal Hemodynamic Monitoring Method

Continuum of Care Approach

Key Impact Forces

Growth Trends

Key Growth Metrics for the Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market

Key Acquisitions

Technology Positioning

Growth Drivers for the Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market

Growth Restraints for the Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market

Forecast Assumptions, Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market

Revenue Forecast, Snapshot

Revenue Forecast, Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market

Revenue Forecast by Product, Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

Revenue Forecast by Setting, Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

Revenue Forecast by Region, Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

Revenue Forecast by Technology (Invasive), Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

Revenue Forecast by Technology (Minimally Invasive) Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

Revenue Forecast by Technology (Non-Invasive), Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market

Regional Trends, Snapshot

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

Competitive Environment, Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

Revenue Share, Top Market Participants

Revenue Share Analysis, Top Participants

Competitive Environment, Key Competitors

Focus Areas of Key Competitors

Edwards Lifesciences

Nihon Kohden

ICU Medical

Getinge

Draeger

Fujifilm SonoSite

Deltex Medical

Vygon

Uscom

LiDCO

Fysicon (Canon Medical Group)

OSYPKA Medical (Cardiotronic)

NI Medical

Cheetah Medical (Baxter)

Philips

CNSystems

Hemodynamic Monitoring, Brief Profile of Other Emerging Companies/Start-ups

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market, NA

Key Growth Metrics for Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems, NA

Revenue Forecast, NA

Revenue Forecast by Product, NA

Forecast Analysis by Product, NA

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market, EU

Key Growth Metrics for Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems, EU

Revenue Forecast, EU

Revenue Forecast by Product, EU

Forecast Analysis by Product, EU

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems market, APAC

Key Growth Metrics for Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems, APAC

Revenue Forecast, APAC

Revenue Forecast by Product, APAC

Forecast Analysis by Product, APAC

6. Growth Opportunity Universe, Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Integrated Platform Solutions which Offer Advanced Algorithms and Hybrid Capabilities

Growth Opportunity 2 - Non-invasive Products in Perioperative Setting

Growth Opportunity 3 - Software as a Service (SaaS) Business Model with Fixed Fee Renewable Contracts

Growth Opportunity 4 - Wireless, Portable and Wearable Devices for Remote Monitoring in Alternative Care Settings

Growth Opportunity 5 - Increase in Critical Care Volumes and Rising Awareness in the APAC Market

7. Next Steps



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xuuyki



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

