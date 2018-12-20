Global Hemorrhagic Stroke Treatment Market 2018-2019 - Forecast to 2023: High Generic Influx / Rising Incidence in aging Population / Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The haemorrhagic stroke treatment market will register a CAGR of almost 4% by 2023.

The improved diagnostic modalities for haemorrhagic stroke recovery to help market grow. For the appropriate management of haemorrhagic stroke, an adequate understanding of parenchymal haemorrhage is crucial. Since intracerebral haemorrhage is an acute clinical manifestation of the underlying cerebral small vessel diseases (cSVDs), it is essential to use improved diagnostic modalities such as MRI markers to monitor the risk stratification.

Market Overview

Rising incidence in aging population

Increasing age is a major risk for several conditions, including intracerebral haemorrhages. This increases the demand for drugs thereby pushing growth in the haemorrhagic stroke treatment market.

High generic influx

The patent expiry of most of the products has paved the way for the entry of generics into the market. The excessive use of generic medicine can impede the demand for branded drugs, thereby affecting the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Baxter and Novartis, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the improved diagnostic modalities for haemorrhagic stroke recovery and the rising incidence in aging population, will provide considerable growth opportunities to haemorrhagic stroke treatment manufactures. Baxter, Novartis, Sanofi, and Pfizer are some of the major companies covered in this report.

With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the markets competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

