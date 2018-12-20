Global Hemorrhagic Stroke Treatment Market 2018-2019 - Forecast to 2023: High Generic Influx / Rising Incidence in aging Population / Competitive Landscape
09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Hemorrhagic Stroke Treatment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The haemorrhagic stroke treatment market will register a CAGR of almost 4% by 2023.
The improved diagnostic modalities for haemorrhagic stroke recovery to help market grow. For the appropriate management of haemorrhagic stroke, an adequate understanding of parenchymal haemorrhage is crucial. Since intracerebral haemorrhage is an acute clinical manifestation of the underlying cerebral small vessel diseases (cSVDs), it is essential to use improved diagnostic modalities such as MRI markers to monitor the risk stratification.
Market Overview
Rising incidence in aging population
Increasing age is a major risk for several conditions, including intracerebral haemorrhages. This increases the demand for drugs thereby pushing growth in the haemorrhagic stroke treatment market.
High generic influx
The patent expiry of most of the products has paved the way for the entry of generics into the market. The excessive use of generic medicine can impede the demand for branded drugs, thereby affecting the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Baxter and Novartis, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the improved diagnostic modalities for haemorrhagic stroke recovery and the rising incidence in aging population, will provide considerable growth opportunities to haemorrhagic stroke treatment manufactures. Baxter, Novartis, Sanofi, and Pfizer are some of the major companies covered in this report.
With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the markets competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Antihypertensives
- Anticoagulants
- Diuretics
- Anticonvulsants and others
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Baxter
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Sanofi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rd88fw/global?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article