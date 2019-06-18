Global Hepatitis B Disease Forecast and Market Report 2019-2035

DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hepatitis B disease forecast and market analysis to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hepatitis B is a viral infection caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV) that attacks the liver and can cause both acute and chronic disease. HBV is transmitted perinatally from mother to child and through contact with infected blood or other bodily fluids. Despite a safe and effective vaccine being available, HBV continues to represent a major health problem and can lead to acute liver failure, acute hepatitis, chronic hepatitis, liver cirrhosis, liver cancer, liver transplantation, and death.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Disease Background

Methodology

Forecast

High-Risk Group Prevalence

Appendix: Additional Sources

Bibliography



For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/csoqv8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

