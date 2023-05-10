Global Herbal Beauty Product Market Forecast to 2027: Increasing Awareness of the Various Side Effects of Chemicals Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Herbal Beauty Product Market Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Herbal Beauty Market was worth USD 72.57 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to be USD 118 Billion growing at a CAGR of 6.66 % from 2022 to 2027.

Herbal cosmetics are created by combining various cosmetic ingredients to create a base in which one or more herbal ingredients are used to treat various skin ailments. Plants are widely used in the development of new pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical products.



Herbal products contain extracts of leaves, plants, flowers, and other plants. In other words, herbal products are made from plants for their medicinal value. They don't have any chemicals. Herbal products are typically used to improve health, but they are also said to be capable of healing wounds.



Market Drivers



Herbal beauty products are gaining popularity among consumers because they are natural and free of chemicals. There is an increased demand for herbal beauty products as people become more aware of the various side effects of chemicals. Herbal beauty products are cruelty-free cosmetics that are helping the market grow.

Various social media applications and beauty blogs can effectively communicate the side effects of chemical cosmetics as well as the benefits of herbal beauty products, which are also very beneficial in the long run, thereby increasing demand for herbal beauty products.



Herb extracts are primarily used in beauty products because they have strong antibacterial and antioxidant properties, as well as the ability to inhibit pigmentation. Vitamins, witch hazel, willow herb, green tea extract, and botanical extracts are also herbal ingredients that protect skin from UV rays and pollution. All of these factors will help to increase the demand for herbal beauty products.



Market Restraints



Herbal beauty products are more expensive and premium in comparison to synthetic beauty products. The high cost of raw materials reduces the gross margins of the major players in herbal beauty products. The costly product certification process also necessitates a significant initial investment.

Another issue that major players in herbal beauty products face is the availability of fake beauty products. Many customers are unable to tell the difference between natural beauty products and deceptive marketing claims. As a result, a significant number of customers choose pseudo-products, which is a factor impeding the uptake of herbal beauty products by posing as herbal beauty product market constraints.



Market Segmentation

Product

Skin Care

Hair Care

Fragrance

End-use

Men

Women

Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets

Pharmacy & Drug stores

E-commerce

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and South Africa

