Global Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2026

This Market Spotlight report covers the Hereditary Angioedema market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts

Key Takeaways

The report estimates that in 2017, there were approximately 402,700 prevalent cases of hereditary angioedema worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 440,600 prevalent cases by 2026.

The approved drugs in the hereditary angioedema space target complement proteins, androgen receptors, follicle-stimulating hormone, gonadotropin-releasing hormone, progesterone receptor, bradykinin B2 receptor, and the kinin-kallikrein system. These are commonly administered via the intravenous or subcutaneous routes, with one product being available in an oral formulation.

There are only seven drugs in active clinical development for hereditary angioedema, with five drugs in Phase I and two in Phase III.

Therapies in mid-to-late-stage development for hereditary angioedema focus on targets such as the kinin-kallikrein system and complement proteins. These drugs are administered via the subcutaneous and oral routes.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the hereditary angioedema space comprise topline Phase III trial results for BCX7353, topline Phase II trial results for KVD900, and a data exclusivity expiration for Ruconest.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I autoimmune/immunology-other asset is 20.7%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 69.4%. Drugs, on average, take 9.7 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 8.7 years in the overall autoimmune/immunology space.

There have been only three licensing and asset acquisition deals involving hereditary angioedema drugs during 2014-19. The $125m licensing agreement signed in 2016 between Pharming and Bausch Health, for the acquisition of North American commercialization rights for Ruconest, was the largest deal during the period.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for hereditary angioedema have been in the late phases of development, with 55% of trials in Phase III-IV, and 45% in Phase I-II.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of hereditary angioedema clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major EU markets, while Israel has the top spot in Asia .

has the top spot in . Clinical trial activity in the hereditary angioedema space is dominated by completed trials. Takeda has the highest number of completed trials for hereditary angioedema, with 25 trials.

Takeda leads industry sponsors with the highest number of clinical trials for hereditary angioedema, followed by BioCryst.

Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND

Subtypes



TREATMENT

C1-INH concentrates

Plasma-derived C1-INH (pdC1-INH)

Recombinant C1-INH (rhC1-INH)

Kallikrein inhibitor

Bradykinin receptor antagonist



EPIDEMIOLOGY



MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

BCX7353 for Hereditary Angioedema (September 4, 2018)

Cinryze (SQ) for Hereditary Angioedema (September 11, 2017)



KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

Anticancers, Orphans & The First CAR-Ts: New EU Drug Approvals In 2018

Takhzyro Among Hopefuls For EU Approval Recommendation

Takhzyro Approved For HAE Attacks With Nearly Spotless Label

With Takhzyro Approval, Shire Could Reclaim HAE Prophylaxis Market From CSL Behring



PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

BioCryst Changes Mind On Idera Merger



PARENT PATENTS



REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Recent events



BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information



APPENDIX

