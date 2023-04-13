Global Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market 2023: Sector to Reach $2.24 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.5%

DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market: Analysis By Patients, By Drugs (Povorcitinib, Bimekizumab, Sonelokimab), By Region Size (The US, Europe, Rest of the World) & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, the global hidradenitis suppurativa market was valued at US$1.46 billion, and is probable to reach US$2.24 billion by 2030.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa, according to the National Organization of Rare Disorders, is a chronic disorder characterized by swelling, painful lesions in the armpit, groin, anal, and breast regions. It is a painful and long-term skin ailment that causes abscesses and scars.

Patients with this ailment may present with acute abscesses, but it frequently evolves to a chronic state with persistent discomfort, sinus tract fistula formation, and scarring. Disease severity is stratified using the Hurley staging system: Stage I involves abscess formation without sinus tracts or scarring; Stage II involves recurrent abscesses with sinus tracts and scarring; and Stage III involves diffuse or multiple interconnected sinus tracts and abscesses.

The only FDA-approved treatment for HS is AbbVie's anti-TNF antibody Humira (adalimumab). The drug was approved based on results from two pivotal Phase III studies (POINEER I and PIONEER II), in which 633 patients (n=307 in PIONEER I and n=326 in PIONEER 2) with moderate to severe HS were randomized to receive Humira or placebo weekly in addition to daily topical antiseptic.

Technology advanced treatments such as laser surgeries would boost hidradenitis suppurativa treatment market growth in the near future. Furthermore, FDA approvals for drugs delivery and clinical trials are propelling the hidradenitis suppurativa market growth. The global hidradenitis suppurativa market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50%, during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Global Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: Obesity is linked to a more severe form of hidradenitis suppurativa disease, which might lead to a rise in the need for medical attention and care. The market for hidradenitis suppurativa therapies might expand as a result of this. Obesity is a modifiable risk factor, and there may be increased focus on lifestyle interventions, such as weight loss, diet modification, and exercise, as a way to manage HS. Further, the market is expected to increase due to increased disposable income, aging population, rapid urbanization, rise in the incidence of skin diseases, increase in smoking rates, etc.

Challenges: Unmet medical needs and drug resistance can become a challenge for hidradenitis suppurativa as there is currently no cure for hidradenitis suppurativa, a chronic and crippling skin condition that can be difficult to treat. The symptoms of the disease, which can include painful nodules, abscesses, and scarring, cause a significant reduction in quality of life for many hidradenitis suppurativa patients. The other challenge that hidradenitis suppurativa market faces is high cost, delays in treatment completion, etc.

Trends: A major trend gaining pace in hidradenitis suppurativa market is use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Vaccine and Drug Design. Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to improve the diagnosis and management of hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). AI algorithms can be trained to recognize the characteristic lesions and scars associated with hidradenitis suppurativa on medical images such as photographs, ultrasound, and MRI scans. This can help with early diagnosis and accurate tracking of disease progression. More trends in the market are believed to augment the growth of hidradenitis suppurativa market during the forecasted period include advancement of technological, surging drug approvals and launches, etc.

The global hidradenitis suppurativa market is dominated by AbbVie Inc., whose product Humira is the sole FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa. Key players of global hidradenitis suppurativa market are:

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

AbbVie Inc.

UCB S.A.

Incyte Corporation

Novratis AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

InflaRx N.V.

Moonlake Immunotherapeutics

Acelyrin, Inc.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc

The key players are constantly investing in strategic initiatives, such as new product launches, introducing their products to emerging markets and more, to maintain a competitive edge in this market.

For instance, in December 2022, Kymera announced positive results from Phase 1 clinical trials evaluating KT-474 in patients suffering from hidradenitis suppurativa and atopic dermatitis, after which Sanofi decided to advance KT-474 into Phase 2 clinical trials for which IND is cleared by the US FDA. Also, in December 2022, UCB reported positive data from the BE HEARD I and BE HEARD II Phase 3 clinical trials of bimekizumab in moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa adult patients.

