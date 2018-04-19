Global High Content Screening (HCS) Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for High Content Screening (HCS) in US$ Million.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Segments: Consumables, Instruments, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
HIGH CONTENT SCREENING (HCS) MCP-6754 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Consumables
Instrumentation
Others
Software
Services
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
HCS - An Evolving Screening Technology
HCS Market Ripe with Growth Opportunity
Key Growth Drivers
Key Challenges
Market Outlook
Developing Regions Drive Future Growth
Table 1: Global High Content Screening (HCS) Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR for 2016-2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
HCS Software - A High Growth Market
Equipment Sales Continue to Expand
Competitive Overview
Table 2: Leading Players in the Global HCS Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES
HCA - Playing an Important Role in Primary Screening
Table 3: Global Screening Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown by Segment - Primary Screening, Secondary Screening and Leads-to-Candidate (ADME/Tox Screening) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Technology Advancements Drive Market Growth
HCS Instruments for Analysis of 3D Cell Models
Emergence of Academic Sector as the Major User of HCS
Table 4: HCS Budget of a Typical Research Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Global High-Throughput Screening Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by End-use Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Stem Cell Biology - An Emerging Area of Interest
HCS Specific Data Analysis Systems - The Need of the Hour
HCS vs. HTS
Rise in Adoption of HCS Technology in HTS Laboratories
Market Challenges
High Instrumentation Costs Hamper Rapid Growth
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Defining High Content Screening
The Process of High Content Screening
The Process of High Content Screening
Technology Evolution Over the Years
HCS Tools
List of HCS Tools
HCS Imaging - Categories
Instrumentation
Consumables
Software
Services
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Genedata Launches Early Access Program to Deep Learning for High Content Screening (HCS) Image Analysis
Yokogawa Electric Releases the CellVoyager® CV8000
Molecular Devices launches ImageXpress® Micro 4 High-Content Imaging System
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Sartorius Acquires Umetrics and Essen BioScience
Evotec Signs Deal with Genedata Screener for Drug Discovery Data Management
Sartorius Acquires IntelliCyt
AstraZeneca Signs Agreement with IntelliCyt for the Development of High Throughput Biology Applications
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL Extends Genedata Screener® License
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
BD Biosciences (USA)
BioTek Instruments Inc. (USA)
EMD Millipore (USA)
Evotec AG (Germany)
Essen BioScience (USA)
GE Healthcare Life Sciences (Sweden)
Genedata AG (Switzerland)
IntelliCyt Corporation (USA)
Molecular Devices, Inc. (USA)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Thorlabs, Inc. (USA)
TTP LabTech Ltd. (UK)
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: World Historic Review for High Content Screening by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World 14-Year Perspective for High Content Screening by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening by Segment - Consumables, Instruments, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World Historic Review for High Content Screening by Segment - Consumables, Instruments, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World 14-Year Perspective for High Content Screening by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Consumables, Instruments, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 12: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: US Historic Review for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
Table 14: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Canadian Historic Review for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 16: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Japanese Historic Review for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
Market Analysis
Table 18: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: European Historic Review for High Content Screening by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: European 14-Year Perspective for High Content Screening by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
Table 21: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: French Historic Review for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 23: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: German Historic Review for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 25: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Italian Historic Review for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 27: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: UK Historic Review for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 29: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: Spanish Historic Review for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 31: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: Rest of Europe Historic Review for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Select Regional Analysis
China
China Emerges As The Major Outsourcer for Drug Discovery
India
B.Market Analytics
Table 33: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. REST OF WORLD
Market Analysis
Table 35: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Rest of World Historic Review for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 71 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 80) The United States (35) Japan (3) Europe (37) - France (6) - Germany (9) - The United Kingdom (10) - Italy (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (10) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3) Middle East (2)
