Global High Content Screening (HCS) Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for High Content Screening (HCS) in US$ Million.



The Global market is further analyzed by the following Segments: Consumables, Instruments, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 71 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- BD Biosciences

- BioTek Instruments Inc

- EMD Millipore

- Evotec AG

- Essen BioScience

- GE Healthcare Life Sciences



HIGH CONTENT SCREENING (HCS) MCP-6754 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Consumables

Instrumentation

Others

Software

Services



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

HCS - An Evolving Screening Technology

HCS Market Ripe with Growth Opportunity

Key Growth Drivers

Key Challenges

Market Outlook

Developing Regions Drive Future Growth

Table 1: Global High Content Screening (HCS) Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR for 2016-2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

HCS Software - A High Growth Market

Equipment Sales Continue to Expand

Competitive Overview

Table 2: Leading Players in the Global HCS Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES

HCA - Playing an Important Role in Primary Screening

Table 3: Global Screening Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown by Segment - Primary Screening, Secondary Screening and Leads-to-Candidate (ADME/Tox Screening) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Technology Advancements Drive Market Growth

HCS Instruments for Analysis of 3D Cell Models

Emergence of Academic Sector as the Major User of HCS

Table 4: HCS Budget of a Typical Research Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global High-Throughput Screening Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by End-use Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Stem Cell Biology - An Emerging Area of Interest

HCS Specific Data Analysis Systems - The Need of the Hour

HCS vs. HTS

Rise in Adoption of HCS Technology in HTS Laboratories

Market Challenges

High Instrumentation Costs Hamper Rapid Growth



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Defining High Content Screening

The Process of High Content Screening

The Process of High Content Screening

Technology Evolution Over the Years

HCS Tools

List of HCS Tools

HCS Imaging - Categories

Instrumentation

Consumables

Software

Services



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Genedata Launches Early Access Program to Deep Learning for High Content Screening (HCS) Image Analysis

Yokogawa Electric Releases the CellVoyager® CV8000

Molecular Devices launches ImageXpress® Micro 4 High-Content Imaging System



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Sartorius Acquires Umetrics and Essen BioScience

Evotec Signs Deal with Genedata Screener for Drug Discovery Data Management

Sartorius Acquires IntelliCyt

AstraZeneca Signs Agreement with IntelliCyt for the Development of High Throughput Biology Applications

ONO PHARMACEUTICAL Extends Genedata Screener® License



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

BD Biosciences (USA)

BioTek Instruments Inc. (USA)

EMD Millipore (USA)

Evotec AG (Germany)

Essen BioScience (USA)

GE Healthcare Life Sciences (Sweden)

Genedata AG (Switzerland)

IntelliCyt Corporation (USA)

Molecular Devices, Inc. (USA)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Thorlabs, Inc. (USA)

TTP LabTech Ltd. (UK)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World Historic Review for High Content Screening by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World 14-Year Perspective for High Content Screening by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening by Segment - Consumables, Instruments, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World Historic Review for High Content Screening by Segment - Consumables, Instruments, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World 14-Year Perspective for High Content Screening by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Consumables, Instruments, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 12: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: US Historic Review for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

Market Analysis

Table 14: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Canadian Historic Review for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 16: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Japanese Historic Review for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

Market Analysis

Table 18: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: European Historic Review for High Content Screening by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: European 14-Year Perspective for High Content Screening by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 21: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: French Historic Review for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 23: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: German Historic Review for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 25: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Italian Historic Review for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: UK Historic Review for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 29: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Spanish Historic Review for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Rest of Europe Historic Review for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Select Regional Analysis

China

China Emerges As The Major Outsourcer for Drug Discovery

India

B.Market Analytics

Table 33: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis

Table 35: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Rest of World Historic Review for High Content Screening Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 71 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 80) The United States (35) Japan (3) Europe (37) - France (6) - Germany (9) - The United Kingdom (10) - Italy (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (10) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3) Middle East (2)

