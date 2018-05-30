NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About High-performance Car



A high-performance car consists of a powerful powertrain that allows the vehicle to travel at high speeds (above 150 mph). The drivetrain improves the handling and braking quality of the vehicle at high speeds.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global high-performance car market to grow at a CAGR of 6.97% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global high-performance car market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global High-performance Car Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Automobili Lamborghini

• Porsche

• Ferrari

• Koenigsegg Automotive

• Pagani Automobili

• Tesla



Market driver

• Growing popularity of high-performance cars in emerging countries

Market challenge

• High insurance costs of high-performance cars

Market trend

• Emergence of new players in the high-performance car market

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



